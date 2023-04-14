INEC frustrated transparency of elections –Onovo

Chief Martin Onovo was the 2015 presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) and head, Policy Movement for Fundamental Change (MFC). In this interview with YEMI OLAKITAN, he speaks on the 2023 general election and other political issues

How do you see the outcome of the 2023 general election, considering the controversy that trailed the elections at the state and national levels?

It cannot rightly be called an election! The ruling party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closed universities for about three weeks, imposed a curfew for about 12 hours, invited international observers and wasted N305 billion on a sham. Can any country be more wasteful and destructive than this? First, the candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu filed an invalid nomination. He did not provide some of the information required on the nomination form like the primary and secondary schools he attended. So, for us, the conduct of the election was clearly lawless and fraudulent. The Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) technology systems were introduced by the electoral commission to ensure transparency and integrity in the elections. These were approved and published in the Electoral Guidelines. Suspiciously, in November 2022, the ruling party objected publicly to the use of these technology systems for the elections but INEC repeatedly confirmed that these systems will be used. Unfortunately, INEC was deceitful. Thereafter, an investigative journalist published that INEC secretly planned to bypass the systems. INEC repeatedly denied the allegation. Then, on election day, INEC bypassed the systems as alleged. INEC frustrated transparency and integrity and published fraudulent results that have been shown to be criminally forged. INEC disregarded the facts and the complaints of several political parties with impunity and rashly declared Tinubu. At a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), the INEC chairman deceitfully directed that disciplinary actions be initiated against all staff found to be negligent. This was deceitful because following complaints by political parties; he publicly promised a review of the results but failed to conduct the review. It is clear to us that he was desperate to return Tinubu at all costs. All major stakeholders have rightly rejected the forged results, including all major political parties, local and international observers, Nigerian workers, Nigerian socio-cultural organisations and CSOs. The results cannot be upheld because they are criminally forged and have been democratically rejected.

The results of the presidential election showed that the polls were keenly contested among three political parties – All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour party (LP). How do you see the development?

The results declared by INEC are clearly fraudulent because they are inconsistent with the authentic results in the possession of polling officers, party agents, stakeholders and even with the results published on the INEC IReV portal. It is most definitely unreasonable to try to uphold such obviously fraudulent results.

Why did you and many other politicians as well as technocrats supported Labour Party as a third force?

You should remember that for many years, we have worked very hard for a third force. We supported Labour Party because the labour organisations; Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) that are our ideological allies endorsed them. Also, the Labour Party is the lesser evil in the election that was dominated by very corrupt and unpatriotic neo-liberals. The candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi was younger, better educated, had a brilliant performance as governor of Anambra State. Also, he promoted a superior vision: ‘From consumption to production’.

Looking at the preparation and assurances given by INEC and security agencies before the elections, do you think they met expectations of Nigerians?

They clearly did not. INEC deceitfully failed to use the BVAS and IReV systems appropriately after repeated promises. The police was observed in many cases, neglecting its duties and even involved in criminal activities. The election violence tracker shows many cases of violence and deaths. INEC and the police failed woefully, so the INEC chairman and the Inspector General of Police should resign immediately.

How would you react to allegations in some quarters that some politicians are heating up the polity, following their failure during the elections?

To be credible, allegations must be backed by evidence. Nobody can fail in a fraudulent charade nicknamed election. When the authentic results from polling units are collated, the authentic winner and the failures will be identified. Those responsible for criminal forgery and the declaration of forged election results with impunity must be held responsible for heating up the polity.

How would you react to the recent revelation by the Department of State Services (DSS) on the plan for an Interim National Government?

Again, to be credible, allegations must be backed by evidence. The DSS has failed woefully in its responsibilities and must be reformed. The DSS failed to identify the sources of funding for Boko Haram and cut them off. The DSS failed to identify the top government officials indicted for terrorist financing in the Dubai court judgement on Boko Haram financing. The DSS failed to identify the sponsors of Boko Haram. The DSS recklessly went to court to indict the governor of Central Bank (CBN) for terrorist financing without any evidence. The DSS is completely unprofessional and political and has failed in its responsibilities.

With revelations by the DSS and demands in some quarters for the cancellation of the presidential poll, are you not worried that Nigeria may witness a repeat of the June 12 drama?

There should be no drama if the incompetent and corrupt Muhammadu Buhari regime can be patriotic for once. The election petitions are self-evident and can be expeditiously concluded in a few weeks. There are a few simple questions to answer: Is Tinubu qualified to contest? Is Kashim Shetima qualified to contest? Did Tinubu get the highest number of valid votes? Does a winner need to get over 25 per cent of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory FCT? The question of 25 percent in Abuja does not need evidence. It can be determined few days after the defendants have filed their response. We are confident that the judiciary can determine the authentic winner of the elections before May 29. All that is required is accelerated and strategic hearing of the case. We can utilize the insightful advice of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN).

How would you assess President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last eight years?

We agreed with Dr. Femi Aribisala in 2016, when he concluded that the regime is the worst in the history of Nigeria. The regime has left Nigeria much worse than it met it. Insecurity is much worse. The economy is completely ruined. National unity and cohesion is being subverted. The rule of law is disregarded. Education has been severely constrained and the level of corruption is unprecedented. The Buhari regime is a catastrophic failure.

Barring any court ruling, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be sworn-in on May 29, what is your advice to him?

What are the areas you want him to focus on when he assumes office? The declaration by INEC is obviously unlawful. We should most urgently proceed to justly resolve all the issues with the declaration otherwise, we will be building on a lawless foundation. That will be too dangerous for Nigeria at this time. Tinubu should first admit that the INEC declaration is unlawful and support a review of the results that have been roundly rejected by all major stakeholders.

How do you feel about the present state of the National Conscience Party (NCP), the party you were its presidential candidate in the 2015 elections? What went wrong with the party?

We came under the attack of the corrupt establishment. The leadership then naively underrated the attack and disregarded our direction for the party. I had to resign my membership of the party and they subsequently got deregistered. They also endorsed the Labour Party.

How do you see the forthcoming national census and what is your advice to the National Population Commission (NPC) and Nigerians on the exercise?

We publicly predicted accurately, the INEC manipulation of the 2023 elections in July 2022, seven months before the elections. That was widely published. Again, we are confidently predicting the failure of the national census due to very corrupt planning. This regime has failed in every sector. It has also failed in the general elections. It is unable to conduct simple routine activities. It will fail with the census. Ab initio, the government set-out on the wrong path, with the wrong political priorities at the wrong time. Failure is guaranteed. The budget of N869 billion is outrageously wasteful and corrupt. Such funds could have been utilized for education and road infrastructure for economic development. Our advice to the NPC is to stop all activities for a fraudulent political census immediately and save whatever is left of the funds for useful public projects.