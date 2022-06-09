Top Stories

INEC gives Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso, others 8 days to present running mates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given all presidential candidates of the 18 registered political parties eight days to pick and submit the list of their vice-presidential candidates.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

This means that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Labour Party, Peter Obi, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and others have about a week more to nominate their vice-presidential candidates and present same to the Commission.

According to him, while the special conventions and primaries of political parties to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections ended on Thursday, the nomination of the candidates’ running mates commenced will commence on Friday and end a week later.

“For the next one week from tomorrow, 10th June, all political parties are required to submit their list of candidates for national elections (presidential/vice-presidential, senatorial and house of representatives) latest by Friday, 17th June.

“For state elections (governorship/deputy governorship and state houses of assembly), the list of candidates shall be uploaded from 1st to 15th July as already provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election already released by the Commission,” Yakubu said.

He also said that all political parties are required to upload the details of their candidates for each constituency to the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP).

The INEC boss said that to achieve this objective, four officials recommended by each of the 18 political parties were trained in the procedure for uploading the nomination forms to the dedicated web portal.

“Confidential Access Codes to the portal has already been given to each Political Party to facilitate the uploading of its nominations.

“For emphasis, the commission wishes to remind Political Parties that only the names of candidates that emerged from democratic primaries as provided by Sec. 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 shall be submitted to the commission,” he said.

He added that the list of all presidential and governorship candidates must be accompanied by the names of their running mates (that is vice presidential and deputy governorship candidates) without which the nomination is invalid, warning that all nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines.

He said: “All nominations must be uploaded to the portal on/or before the deadlines. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00 pm (1800hrs) on Friday, 17th June 2022 for national elections and at 6.00 pm (1800hrs) on Friday 15th July 2022 for state elections.

“With this innovation, the Commission has eliminated the physical interface between party officials and INEC staff for the purpose of submitting the list of candidates for the 2023 general election.”

Yakubu said that a nomination centre has been set up at the Commission’s headquarters to receive and process all nominations by political parties, including dedicated telephone lines to serve as a help desk for any party that may need assistance.

 

Reporter

