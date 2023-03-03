INEC: Governorship, states’ assembly poll’ll hold as scheduled

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the governorship and House of Assembly elections scheduled for March 11 will hold as scheduled. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement after the Commission’s meeting yesterday, stated that all the processes and procedures leading to the election were being finalised.

“Furthermore, the Commission will conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the governorship and state Assembly elections. “The Commission is aware that in some senatorial districts and federal constituencies, declarations and returns were not made.

“The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the governorship and state Assembly elections,” he added. Okoye disclosed that issues relating with the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, were also discussed at the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...