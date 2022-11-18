INEC: Internal party wrangling, litigations threatening 2023 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed fears that the success of the 2023 general election could be marred by internal feuds amongst political parties, which have given rise to series of litigations.

Besides, the electoral umpire warned politicians across all party divides against indulging in vote buying, stressing that the new electoral reforms makes such malpractices unfashionable. Addressing a three-day sensitization workshop for political party leaders on “The Electoral, Legal Framework and other Political Party Matters” in Uyo yesterday, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, blamed the problems of litigations and other feuds on ignorance by political parties concerning key provisions in the new Electoral Act.

Omorogbe, noted that the new Electoral Act has changed the dynamics of elections, assuring that cases of over-voting and other electoral frauds would be effectively dealt with, as polls in the affected units would be cancelled. “It is important to note that we now have the register of voters in electrical format. People do not still understand that the 2023 elections will be different, they believe things are going to be the way it was before.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...