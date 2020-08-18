INEC issues notice of election for Lagos East by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos State, has formally issued a notice of election in respect of by-election for Lagos East Senatorial District and the Kosofe state House of Assembly constituency.

The notice issued by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr. Sam Olumekun, is line with section 30 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. The Commission has fixed October 31st, 2020 for both elections.

The by-election in the Lagos East was necessitated by the demise of a senator representing the district, Senator Adebayo Oshinowo and a member representing Kosofe state House of Assembly constituency, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh.

