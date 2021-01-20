News

INEC, Jegede bicker over APC’s nomination of Akeredolu at tribunal

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday bikered over sponsorship of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election. Akeredolu sponsored by the APC was declared by INEC as the winner of the election. However, Jegede said the nomination of Akeredolu for the election was illegal, insisting that the result declared by INEC was fraught with irregularities.

Jegede, who had earlier given his statement on oath and led in evidence by his lawyer, Mr. Onyeakachi Ikpeazu (SAN), was crossexamined by lawyers to Akeredolu, APC and the INEC, Chief Lateef Fathemi, Mr. Akin Olujimi and Charles Edosanmiwan. Jegede said the sponsorship of Akeredolu by APC contravened the 1999 Constitution as amended, insisting that nomination of Akeredolu through Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor was against the law.

He, however, asked the tribunal to set aside declaration of Akeredolu as the winner of the election. But the INEC Director of Operation, Mr. Tope Aina, who gave evidence on behalf of the commission, said there was nothing wrong with the sponsorship of Akeredolu by the APC for the election. Also, he said Akeredolu who got 195,791 votes in the election scored the majority of the total votes cast and was right to be declared the winner of the election.

Aina said the 10th October, 2020 governorship election in the state, was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the election.

According to him, there was nothing wrong by the APC in appointing Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party in as much it was in line with the Constitution of both the party and the country. Aina said the PDP also appointed Caretaker Committee headed by a former Governor Kaduna State, Alhaji Ahmed Markarfi to run its affairs. It was the same Committee that nominated Jegede in 2016 as the candidate of the PDP. However, Aina during cross-examination by Ikpeaszu said he would not recall if Markarfi who was a governor between 1999 and 2007 was a sitting governor when he sponsored Jegede for the election in 2016.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gowon: Reps to demand apology from UK Parliament

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday condemned the false allegations by a member of British House of Common againstformermilitaryHead of State, Yakubu Gowon, on looting half of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).   The House, in unanimous decision, agreed to write to the British Parliament and demand for a public apology to the former Head […]
News Top Stories

2023: Why we’re forging new political movement –Okorocha

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says no idea of zoning in APC A former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said that the state of affairs in the polity has made the birthing of a new political order more urgent and compelling. Against that backdrop, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District has assured of a regrouping of […]
News Top Stories

NSE: Investors gain N112bn in July

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Notwithstanding the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic the Nigerian economy has witnessed, the local bourse boosted by the remote trading recorded a gain of N110 billion during the month. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that activities on the stock market, which opened the trading month at N12.769 trillion in market capitalisation and 24,479.22 in index […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica