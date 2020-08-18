News Top Stories

INEC justifies ANDP’s exclusion from election

Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has maintained that the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) did not qualify to contest the Bayelsa 2019 governorship election.

 

The Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal, yesterday, nullified the election because ANDP was excluded from the poll. But INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said though the party conducted its primaries, but its nominated candidate was underage at the time of submission of candidates.

 

Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, explained that Peter Esinkuma David who was ANDP deputy governorship candidate, was 34 years old “contrary section 177(b) of the Constitution that makes it mandatory for a candidate for such office to attain the age of 35 years to be eligible to contest the election.

“In the candidates’ statutory declaration of age and affidavit attached to his form, the party stated that he was born on the 10th day of February 1985,” he said.

 

According to him, the commission drew the party’s attention to it on September 13, 2019, and said that ANDP acknowledged the invalidity of its nomination in a letter dated September 21 and forwarded the name of Miss Inowei Janeth Nowei as its deputy governorship candidate.

 

“On the 27th of September 2019, the commission informed the party that the deadline for the submission of nominations as provided for in the timetable and schedule of activities released by the commission on 16th May 2019 was 9th September 2019.

 

“The commission also informed the party that since they did not submit valid nomination, they couldn’t validly substitute any candidate. “Consequently, the name and logo of the party did not appear and was not reflected in the ballot paper,” he added.

 

Okoye equally faulted the petition filed by the ANDP at the tribunal, stating that it was not filed within “14 days of the accrual of the said right, as the issues canvassed are pre-election issues.” He, however, said INEC will respond to some of the issues raised in the tribunal judgement when availed of the full judgement and the reasons for it.

