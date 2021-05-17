News

INEC: Kaigama questions credibility of elections in Nigeria

Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has raised doubts over the credibility of elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to elect politicians into positions of power in the country.

 

In a Homily delivered at Our Lady Queen of Peace Pro-Cathederal on Sunday in Abuja to mark the 2021 World Communications Day, he lamented that shoddy manner in which elections in Nigeria were conducted, were responsible for the electoral violence, corruption and misuse of power being witnessed in the country.

 

While citing an example of the apostolic election of Mathias to succeed Judas Iscariot in the Bible, he advised governments and electoral bodies in Africa to ensure elections were as peaceful and without electoral manipulation, partiality or ungodly conduct.

 

 

