INEC keeps mute over Anambra South shoot out

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, have remained mute over the faceoff between Chief Chris Uba of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). A shootout between security personnel of the trio led to about eight persons being injured. It was sparked off at the Nnewi collation centre which led to the attack on the convoy of Chris Azubogu and Chris Uba with sporadic gunshots that lasted for hours. But the Electoral Commission, however announced the result of the election declaring Sen. Ubah winner and this has generated controversy and displeasure among the duo of Uba and Azubogu. One of the supporters of Chris Uba, Chief Jude Osude, contended that the results shouldn’t have been declared in view of what happened on that day.

“We have been going to INEC office to find out why such an action should be taken and neither the Resident Electoral Commission REC ,the Collection Officer nor the Local government Election Officer could be found and they have been keeping quiet over that”, he said. At the headquarters of the Commission in Awka , none of the officials offered to speak as they continued to direct reporters from office to office. “Please I cannot talk to you about that and I don’t want to be quoted anywhere. Call the REC to talk to you and there was no report of anything that happened on that day,” one of the officials said. When reporters put a call across to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, she said she was in a meeting and cannot talk at the moment and she did not direct any of her subordinates to speak.

