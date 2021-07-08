INEC: Lauretta Onochie screened, denies membership of APC

*Says objections to her nomination, borne out of sentiment

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Senior Special Assistant on New Media to President, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Thursday, denied her membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that she ceased being a member of the ruling party after the 2019 general elections.

Onochie made the denial when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which screened her and five others as part of the process of the confirmation of their appointment as National Commissioners of INEC.

Onochie, who was the last to be screened, was drilled by members of the Senate Committee on INEC for a record one hour, amidst tension. She said the series of petitions and objections to her nomination were borne out of sentiments and must have emanated from persons who do not like her stand for due process and constitutionality.

More details later…

Like this: Like Loading...