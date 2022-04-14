INEC List: Will of the people’ll prevail, says Osun factional PDP

A factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming gubernatorial election in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, has reacted to the list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the July 16 governorship election, saying the will of the people would definitely prevail.

Babayemi, who insisted that he was not disturbed by the list, maintained that he had unshakable faith in the on-going legal process, expressing optimism that he would be vindicated at the end of the day. Recall that the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday released the final list of the candidates and had recognised Senator Ademola Adeleke as thePDP candidate forthe gubernatorialelection. Reacting to the INEC list, Babayemi said the list released was a product of a calendar of a defined process, which could not be termed final, pointing out that by INEC’s timetable,”16th June, 2022, is the last day for publication of the final list of nominated candidates by the commission.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...