News

INEC lists constraints in creating new constituencies

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said legal and court judgements are hindering creation of new constituencies in the country.
INEC Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, explained that though the commission has constitutional role to create new electoral constituencies, it has to contend with constitutional and legal issues.
“The commission is not oblivious of the importance of balanced constituency delimitation on the democratic and electoral processes. However, the(re) are complicated legal, political and practical issues,” he added.
According to him, while the division of the country into electoral constituencies for Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly is the responsibility of INEC, subsequent revision of the constituencies and/or adjustment of their boundaries are the joint responsibilities of the Commission and the National Assembly.
“Consequently, any such revision or adjustment must be passed by a resolution of the two houses of the National Assembly, namely the Senate and the House of Representatives,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Chevron makes workers reapply for jobs

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Chevron is asking its employees to reapply for jobs as a part of efforts to reduce the company’s headcount by up to 15 per cent of its 50,000 workforce globally, a report showed. Citing unnamed sources in the know, the report by Reuters noted that the move is part of efforts to reduce the supermajor […]
News

INEC Chair, Yakubu, takes oath for second term

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says work has started on 2023 elections   The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, said preparations for the 2023 general elections have started. He said the Commission would work with the National Assembly to ensure a speedy passage of the amendment to the nation’s Electoral Act in other […]
News

APC convention to hold in December

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Against the expectation of many All Progressives Congress (APC) members that the elective National Convention of the party would hold in June, it has been revealed that it would now hold in December. This revelation came from a stalwart of the party, who was aspiring to contest the governorship ticket on the platform of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica