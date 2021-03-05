INEC lists constraints in creating new constituencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said legal and court judgements are hindering creation of new constituencies in the country.

INEC Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, explained that though the commission has constitutional role to create new electoral constituencies, it has to contend with constitutional and legal issues.

“The commission is not oblivious of the importance of balanced constituency delimitation on the democratic and electoral processes. However, the(re) are complicated legal, political and practical issues,” he added.

According to him, while the division of the country into electoral constituencies for Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly is the responsibility of INEC, subsequent revision of the constituencies and/or adjustment of their boundaries are the joint responsibilities of the Commission and the National Assembly.

“Consequently, any such revision or adjustment must be passed by a resolution of the two houses of the National Assembly, namely the Senate and the House of Representatives,” he said.

