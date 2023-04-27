INEC Manipulated 2023 Presidential Results – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has once again insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) manipulated the February 25 presidential election.

Obi who stated this while replying to the preliminary objection by INEC asking the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to dismiss their petition challenging the outcome of the election said server logs and uploads show that INEC manipulated the results against the party.

The electoral umpire had told the tribunal to dismiss Obi and LP’s petition “because the issues raised lacked unspecific and caught up by issue estoppel, and thus academic, nebulous, generic, ambiguous, hypothetical, grossly defective and abusive.”

However, in the reply filed by their lead counsel, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), Obi said there was no factual basis for INEC’s alleged circumvention of the mandatory transmission of the results of the election from the BVAS in the polling units to the IReV.

Obi said the alleged issue of the HTTP 500 error invented by INEC was an excuse for its non-compliance with the mandatory provision for direct upload, he continued that the 1st Respondent (INEC)’s unlawful invention of ‘technological glitches’ by which results of the election were misrepresented.

“The actual scores of the petitioners (Obi and LP) were suppressed, omitted, miscalculated, and deducted as shown in the reports and forensic analysis pleaded in the petition and incorporated by reference herein.”

Obi buttressed that INEC was hasty in the declaration of election in favour of Bola Tinubu of the APC despite the results showing they did not score the majority of lawful votes in the election and failed to meet the constitutional requirement of 25 per cent of the total votes in two-third of states of the federation and the FCT.