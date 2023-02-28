INEC manipulating results in favour of APC, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the results of last Saturday’s presidential election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference, said INEC violated the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 by refusing and neglecting to transmit directly the results of the elections from the polling unit to the INEC Server.

Ologunagba noted that section 64 (4) (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that “votes stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the votes or results recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under section (60) (4) of this Act.”

The PDP spokesperson further added that section 60 (4) of the Electoral Act 2022, states that any result announced by INEC is ultra vires, illegal, and of no consequence unless they are results already transmitted directly from the polling units.

“So procedurally, INEC cannot continue to announce results that are yet to be transmitted as expressly stated in the relevant Sections of the Electoral Act.”

