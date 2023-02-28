News Top Stories

INEC manipulating results in favour of APC, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating the results of last Saturday’s presidential election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference, said INEC violated the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 by refusing and neglecting to transmit directly the results of the elections from the polling unit to the INEC Server.

Ologunagba noted that section 64 (4) (b) of the Electoral Act, 2022 provides that “votes stated on the collated result are correct and consistent with the votes or results recorded and transmitted directly from polling units under section (60) (4) of this Act.”

The PDP spokesperson further added that section 60 (4) of the Electoral Act 2022, states that any result  announced by INEC is ultra vires, illegal, and of no consequence unless they are results already transmitted directly from the polling units.

“So procedurally, INEC cannot continue to announce results that are yet to be transmitted as expressly stated in the relevant Sections of the Electoral Act.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

32 held for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Police in Adamawa State have arrested 32 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in parts of the state. Parading the suspects in Yola yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects.   The commissioner said the achievement was made possible because of the support […]
Business Interview News Politics

We need to stop foreigners’ dominance of freight forwarding –Alabi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Segun Alabi is the President of the Advocacy for Maritime Development Association of Nigeria (AMDAN). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he says due to the poor performance of most of the Terminal Operators in the seaports, their licenses need to be revoked. He also wants local operators to come together and fight the foreigners’ […]
News

Lagada- Abayomi advocates preservation of culture as devt tool

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A culture and communication expert, Mr. Olanrewaju Lagada-Abayomi, has emphasised the need to preserve the Yoruba Language among the Nigerian youths, saying that this will ensure unity and cohesion in the country. Addressing students during the Cultural Day Celebration of Igbobi College, Lagos as part of activities marking its 90th Founders Day recently with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica