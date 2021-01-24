News Top Stories

INEC may adopt e-voting in Anambra poll

After years of prevarications, there are indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may adopt electronic voting and electronic transmission of results of the November 6, Anambra State governorship poll ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

The Chairman of Voter Education and Information Committee of INEC, Barrister Festus Okoye, who dropped the hint in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, added that INEC is confident that the country will have a new Electoral Act by the beginning of the second quarter of 2021, which will allow for electronic voting.

 

Okoye said: “The Commission will adopt relevant technology based on and backed by the Constitution and the Electoral Act in conducting and transmitting the results of the governorship election in Anambra State.

 

“The Commission will conduct the election using electronic voting machines based on our understanding of the state of the law and our resolve to deepen the use of technology in the electoral process.

 

“The Commission may adopt a two-track approach to the transmission of election results. It may continue with the manual transmission of results and refine the z-pad technology and transmit results. Ultimately, the Commission will adopt the solution that guarantees the integrity of electoral outcomes.”

 

