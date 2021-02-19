INEC may create new PUs next month

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) might begin the creation of new polling units in March this year. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this after making a presentation before the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, said this is necessary so as to the pave way for the re-commencement of the continuous voter registration(CVR) exercise, which was suspended shortly before the conduct of the 2019 general elections. “The creation of new polling units can be accomplished before the end of March.

This is because PUs have to be determined before the re-commencement of the continuous voter registration exercise,” the commission quoted Prof. Yakubu after the meeting. According to the INEC Chairman, once a national consensus was obtained by stakeholders, the commission would go ahead and convert the existing voting points and voting point settlements to polling units.

