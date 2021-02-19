News

INEC may create new PUs next month

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) might begin the creation of new polling units in March this year. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this after making a presentation before the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, said this is necessary so as to the pave way for the re-commencement of the continuous voter registration(CVR) exercise, which was suspended shortly before the conduct of the 2019 general elections. “The creation of new polling units can be accomplished before the end of March.

This is because PUs have to be determined before the re-commencement of the continuous voter registration exercise,” the commission quoted Prof. Yakubu after the meeting. According to the INEC Chairman, once a national consensus was obtained by stakeholders, the commission would go ahead and convert the existing voting points and voting point settlements to polling units.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu signs executive order to rebuild Lagos, inaugurates committee

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday signed an Executive Order inaugurating an 8-man Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee to urgently oversee recovery process from wanton destruction of lives and property occasioned by the hijacked protests against police brutality in the state. The governor explained that when the Trust Fund Bill would be passed by […]
News

Court orders release of CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere unconditionally

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A n Abuja High Court sitting in Bwari, yesterday ordered the unconditional release of the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.     The trial judge, Justice Othman Musa, frowned at the consistent disobedience to court orders by  law enforcement agencies in the country.   According to the judge, ‘law […]
News Top Stories

NNPC: How we stopped $125m payment to syndicate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in collaboration with officials of the Federal Government has saved Nigeria from losing a whooping sum of $125 million to an international crime syndicate led by one Messrs. Ramirez and Mr. Jose Salazar Tinajero and their company, Samano SA DE CV. The refusal of the NNPC to stop FG […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica