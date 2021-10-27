News

INEC meets, releases update on Anambra guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday met to review preparations for the Anambra State governorship election holding on November 6. The commission, after reviewing preparations ahead of the election, issued a statement, where it stated that the submission of list of polling agents Section 45 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) requires political parties participating in elections to submit the names and addresses of their Polling Agents.

A statement issued by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, said the submission, “must be accompanied by two passport photographs and sample signatures of each Polling Agent to the Commission at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election.

“The last date for the submission of such list for the Anambra Governorship election was 21st October 2021. “In line with the commission’s avowed commitment to deepen the use of technology in elections, a dedicated portal was designed for political parties to upload the names and other details of their Polling Agents for Polling Units and all the three levels of collation (Registration Areas/Wards, Local Government Areas and State collation).”

