INEC meets with RECs over attack on facilities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to meet with its 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) over the recurring fire incidents in its facilities in some parts of the country. National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the commission was informed of yet another fire incident in its office in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday. “No casualties were reported. However, the office building was extensively damaged while electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed in spite of the best efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service to contain the inferno. The commission appreciates the intervention of the Fire Service,” Okoye stated.

He noted that the incident was the third involving INEC’s Local Government offices in three states in less than two weeks. “First, there was the destruction of the office in Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom State on 2nd May 2021. This was followed by the fire at the Ohafia LGA office in Abia State on 9th May 2021,” he added.

Okoye described the attacks as worrisome and a setback to the commission’s ongoing activities and preparations for upcoming electoral activities. The meeting with the RECs, which holds on Wednesday next week, will be preceded by an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) earlier scheduled, also next week to discuss this disturbing trend. “The latest destruction of the Commission’s physical infrastructure and electoral facilities in Enugu State calls for an immediate review of the measures necessary to secure INEC’s assets across the states,” Okoye demanded.

He assured of INEC’s determination “to continue to discharge its responsibilities, including the conclusion of the expansion of voters’ access to polling units, resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), capacity-building activities, the review of the draft Strategic Plan 2022-2026, engagement with stakeholders as well as all scheduled and pending elections.”

