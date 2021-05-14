News

INEC meets with RECs over attack on facilities

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to meet with its 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) over the recurring fire incidents in its facilities in some parts of the country.
National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the Commission was informed of yet another fire incident in its office in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday.
“No casualties were reported. However, the office building was extensively damaged while electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed in spite of the best efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service to contain the inferno. The Commission appreciates the intervention of the Fire Service,” Okoye stated.
He noted that the incident was the third involving INEC’s Local Government offices in three states in less than two weeks.
“First, there was the destruction of the office in Essien Udim LGA of Akwa Ibom State on 2nd May 2021. This was followed by the fire at the Ohafia LGA office in Abia State on 9th May 2021,” he added.
Okoye described the attacks as worrisome and a setback to the commission’s ongoing activities and  preparations for upcoming electoral activities.
The meeting with the RECs, which holds on Wednesday next week, will be preceded by an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) earlier scheduled, also next week to discuss this disturbing trend.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

$2.8bn project: NNPC recruits women, physically-challenged, others

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Cor porat i o n (NNPC) yesterday revealed its employment pattern on $2.8 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline to include women, people in wheel chairs, the blind and other physicallychallenged Nigerians.   The pattern, which lined up the corporation as one of the institutions of government with the highest number of […]
News

Singer, Mr Dutch continues giveaway spree, gives out N5 milllion to mark birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Nigerian Afro-cyborg singer, Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch who fed 50 thousand less-fortunate Nigerians through his foundation, Mr Dutch Foundation during the pandemic lockdown has continued in the same tradition by doling out 5 million naira to the same set of people to mark his birthday which comes up today, June 26, […]
News

Ondo guber: Incumbency, performance’ll win for us –APC

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election has expressed confidence in winning the October 10 election, quipping that factors of incumbency and performance would play pivotal roles.   The party therefore dismissed the fear that APC might lose the election in the state just as it did in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica