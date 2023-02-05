INEC mock accreditation records low turnout in Ogun

The mock accreditation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun state on Saturday recorded low turnout. The accreditation was conducted across six local government areas of the state, ahead of the 2023 general election to test the efficiency of the BVAS. The exercise was conducted in Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ado – Odo/Ota, Ogun Waterside, Sagamu and Egbado South Local Government Areas of the state. The exercise which started around 8:30am was peaceful and seamless as residents were attended to, promptly with an average time per accreditation between a minute and a half.
Aregbesola, DG DSS: Strategic communication eases tension in polity
The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has underscored the importance of strategic communication by security and top government officials, saying the development helps to ease tension in the polity. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, also said a good leader must possess the capacity to mobilise […]
US-Africa Summit: Buhari calls for US financial, technical aids for Energy Transition Plan
…restates target of 30 gigawatts by 2030 Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the United States of America (US) to assist Nigeria in providing financial and technical aids toward the realisation of the nation’s Energy Transition Plan. The President, who restated the determination of the government towards achieving the vision […]
Lawan: Oil thieves, worst enemies of Nigeria
President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan has declared oil thieves as the worst enemies of Nigeria, adding that the cartel which siphons crude oil from pipelines conveying the product to the export terminals in the Niger Delta, have declared war against the country. Lawan made the declaration on Friday in an address he […]
