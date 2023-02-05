News

INEC mock accreditation records low turnout in Ogun

Posted on

The mock accreditation exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun state on Saturday recorded low turnout. The accreditation was conducted across six local government areas of the state, ahead of the 2023 general election to test the efficiency of the BVAS. The exercise was conducted in Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ado – Odo/Ota, Ogun Waterside, Sagamu and Egbado South Local Government Areas of the state. The exercise which started around 8:30am was peaceful and seamless as residents were attended to, promptly with an average time per accreditation between a minute and a half.

 

Our Reporters

