INEC mulls delineation of polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to engage election stakeholders for the delineation of polling units in the country. The commission had been dogged with challenges of creating more polling units to ease congestion of polling units.

Presently, there are 120,000 polling units in Nigeria, which INEC says is hindering access to polling units by voters. In 2014, attempts by former Chairman of the commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, to create additional polling units, was met with stiff opposition, specifically from the South, with allegation that the North was allocated more polling units.

INEC management, which met yesterday, also decried the inadequacy of polling units. National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, at the end of the meeting, said the commission deliberated on the challenges posed by this inadequacy. “For several weeks, the commission has been preparing for these national engagements to address the inadequacies of polling units in Nigeria and the challenges they pose to election management. “Some of these challenges include overcrowding, numerous unserved populations and poor locations, which are potentially disenfranchising millions of Nigerians, and also pose health risks in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a national problem that calls for national consensus,” Okoye stated. He added that INEC had tried to address these challenges to democratic consolidation and election administration with minimal success.

“This has been mainly due to inadequate engagement between the commission and stakeholders. “Consequently, the commission has had to resort to interim measures such as creating voting points at polling units nationwide and establishing voting point settlements in the Federal Capital Territory. “These engagements will afford an opportunity for the commission to consult with stakeholders in order to build a genuine national consensus to address the problem of declining voter access to polling units,” Okoye stated. According to him, INEC is planning to engage stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, religious leaders, traditional institutions, labour unions, socio-cultural organisations, various arms of the Federal Government, as well as state governments, on the issue.

“Among the burning issues to be addressed at these consultations are the challenges that declining access to polling units pose to democracy and election management in Nigeria. “The commission appeals to stakeholders in the electoral process and Nigerians at large to work with us to address this major issue,” he further demanded.

