INEC must allow Nigerians choose who to govern them – Gbenga Soloki

Mr. Gbenga Moses Soloki was the Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), he later became the National Publicity Secretary of the organization. The Executive Director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV), who spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview, said Nigerians should be allowed to make their choices in the 2023 General Elections. Excerpts:

We are in an election year and there have been a lot of apprehension on the 2023 General Elections, as an activist and journalist, what are your views about the elections?

There is always apprehension every election year because Nigerians are restless based on what they have witnessed in the past elections. But from my own perspectives, it is normal to be apprehensive. But from what I have noticed so far, because I monitored the governorship elections in Ekiti State and Osun State, the introduction of BVAS has assisted a lot and I am so sure that if it is deployed during the forthcoming general elections, we will have a very successful election. Though there is no completely hitch free election anywhere in the world, at least it would be an improvement on the previous ones we have had and I want to appeal to Nigerians, who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so to enthrone a government they would all be proud of.

We have three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections: Atiku Abubakar for the PDP, Peter Obi for the Labour Party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the APC and Rabiu Kwakwanso for the NNPP, what are your views on them?

Nigerians would vote for a president with antecedents, pedigrees of achievements, not just “my town’s man” or “my ethnic person.” They will look beyond religion or ethnicity to vote in this coming election. I am saying that because the 2023 general elections would determine Nigeria’s future. If you look at Peter Obi of the Labour Party, the people of the South East are already ethnicising his presidential aspiration, which is not really good. We have an Obi, who was a state governor, let him show what he did in Anambra State and showcase his record of achievements.

The same goes for a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwakwanso. It is also on record that the man whom Atiku Abubakar worked with as vice president declared him unfit for the exalted position of the president. From what we have read so far in the book of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, “My Watch,” he called Atiku Abubakar some unprintable names. Number three, it was during his tenure that federal parastatals were sold at give-away prices. But we have a man, who was part of the return of democratic rule in Nigeria. who joined the people to fight against the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief M.K.O Abiola, which stood him out. When democracy came in 1999, he became the Governor of Lagos State and the blueprint of Lagos State was drawn up by him. Prior to his emergence, Lagos State was so bad, especially in the area of refuse collection.

When he came, he injected more money and reorganised the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The Lekki axis of the state was a no-go area at that point as most of the areas were thick bushes, but he opened up the road and that made Lekki what it is today. When you look at his engagement with the civil servants, he did his best and the Lagos State master plan was drawn up and he touched virtually every sector. Look at the security situation in Lagos State, you would give it to him. Yes, there was “Operation Sweep” before he came, he injected more money into security and he also changed so many things, which made the state very effective. When former governor Babatunde Fashola came in, he came up with the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos State cannot be doubted in terms of efficiency.

Tinubu also created jobs for a legion of unemployed youths through agencies like the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). Can you imagine Lagos State with only traffic warders, do you know how chaotic it would have been? Do you know how many people are working in LASTMA? We have Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and we have about three or four government agencies enforcing environmental laws. So, we have a man that has shown uncommon quality in governance that has thrown his hat into the ring. Personally, I will recommend Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria because he had done it and we have seen.

There are schools of thought that believe that Tinubu doesn’t have good health to cope with the office and that under the APC-led government, we are having serious economic issues, insecurity is also there and they are saying that the APC shouldn’t be allowed to continue in power. What are your views on this?

On the issue of his health, I don’t know how you want to measure somebody’s health, when you are not his or her doctor. Here is a man who has been traversing the length and breadth of this country canvassing for support, meeting critical stakeholders and soliciting their support.

Yet, the supposedly healthy youths cannot even do the marathon he is doing. We have seen in the social media how he is joining faithful to offer supplication to Almighty Allah. What else do you want a man to do, moreso, none of us has access to his medical records. Also, the President of Nigeria is not a big deal so far you have the strong will to assemble credible people, who can also deliver on the promises the party made. I don’t think his health is in doubt. Yes, he is an old man, but look at all over the world, look at the United States of America, how old is their president, Joe Biden? It is not about age, but about the commitment to what you want to do. It is about his experience. We need a man, who can say “this is what I want to achieve,” and who has an idea of what he wants to do with the presidency. Tinubu is not just a contestant like others, no, he is somebody who has passion for development.

INEC is being controlled by the federal government, what would be your charge to them on the 2023 general elections and what do you say to voters’ apathy in Nigeria as less than 30% of the people go out to vote?

With the introduction of BVAs, I don’t think any electoral umpire would do anything untoward. As we are developing gradually, at least we are getting it right. With the introduction of technology, I don’t think the INEC would want to do otherwise. Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega, did well and today his name is written in gold, when you talk about election in Nigeria. I think Mahmood Yakubu is also a very diligent man. But I want to appeal to INEC that Nigerians should be allowed to choose who they want to govern them. They should conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Some people have tried to compare the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu with former governors Akinwunmi Ambode and Babatunde Raji Fashola. They said that he doesn’t match their performances and that he doesn’t have any landmark project, how would you assess his government?

I would say Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shown the capacity to lead. It is not just about landmark projects. When former governor Fashola was in office, many of us were his critics. When former governor Akinwunmi Ambode came, people also criti c i s e d h i m . Gove r -nance is always like that. Governor Sanwo-Olu met some uncompleted projects, he completed them, which is what governance is all about. Assuming former governor Akinwunmi Ambode completed the rail project in Orile, Sanwo-Olu wouldn’t have gone there. But for four years, it was left unattended to, which left so many residents crying for help.

He moved to the place and gave it all the necessary attention it deserved. Number two, he has continued to build on what he met on ground, which is the hallmark of a good leader. Look at the way he handled COVID-19 Pandemic. Though he is not a doctor, he assumed responsibility and he was named as the Incident Commander. Look at the way he did it with so many isolation centres and how he encouraged the medical doctors that managed the pandemic, which is what he should be doing. Look at the #EndSARS crisis, see what happened and he took responsibility.

That is a leader. Governor Sanwo-Olu has done well and a second term for him is not a bad idea for me. He has completed all those things he met and he has also initiated his own. The second term of Sanwo-Olu is a good thing that will also rub off well on Lagos State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...