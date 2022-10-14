INEC must avoid causing electoral crisis in 2023 –Princewill

Prince Tonye Princewill is one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) who resigned their membership because of the party’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket. In this interview, he speaks on the chances of the major presidential candidates and the need for free, fair and credible elections in 2023. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM reports

The campaigns have officially commenced. What is your message to Nigerians?

Nigeria is a big ship that is slowly going astray; it is drifting. It is my opinion that 2023 is going to be the last opportunity to redefine a new future. It will take a lot of very smart people ready to work hard for us to see a Nigeria that we can be proud of in our lifetime. What we need is a team of good people, led by a man of strong conviction, who sees Nigeria as one entity and loyal to no particular section of the country. I see a lot of that in the top three men who are running for the office of the president. They all support restructuring. I have not yet seen is the team behind each of them. Hopefully, the campaigns will reveal that. We will need the same test to apply to all the states and the other constituencies. Our focus should be the candidates and not the parties. Our focus should be on what they have done before and not strictly on what they say in campaigns, even though what they say does matter.

Having left the APC, have you decided where to pitch your tent?

No, I have not and I am not in a rush to do so. Leaving APC very fast was the first priority and I am glad that I did so. My focus now is on candidates and not on the parties. Fighting for our future is not a game. Where I come from, it is often life and death. I like fighting, but I am tired of fighting with people who are not interested in the things that matter to me. They are the people, public relations, media, youth unemployment, rural women and girls’ empowerment, creative industry, job creation, skills development, SMEs access to credit and finally tackling insecurity. I am tired of fighting with people who do not have a common ideology that provides a clear basis for policy positions on the key issues like these.

Why then are we gathered if not to make a difference in the lives of others? What is the point? Since birds of the same feather flock together or as Patrick Obahiagbon will put it ‘avian species of identical plumage, congregate.’ I refuse to congregate with species that do not have my plumage. Maybe, I will wait for the era of independent candidates or a party that defines an ideology and defends it; a party that is truly bigger than its candidates.

APC appears to have hit the rocks in Rivers State; does the party stand a chance in the state in 2023?

I am not aware of all the details, but I am aware there have been a lot of defections in many directions. In the APC, some key men have left but if APC members in Rivers are serious, they can still win the election. They have a good candidate and he has a lot of support. If they do what is required, they can win the state easily. Let us hope they do the needful. Their supporters definitely deserve it. I may have left APC, but I will still support Tonye Cole. I have no reason not to.

Peter Obi’s movement appears to have changed the voting demographics ahead of 2023 elections. What are your predictions on the presidential election?

It is too early to make predictions, so let us be careful. Having said that; let me qualify what I see. If we take the election picture as it is now, I see the likelihood of a run off. But this is too early and a lot will happen in five months for obvious reasons. I have made myself clear; I don’t want to see a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the villa, but if we are not careful, the potential in a Peter Obi or an Atiku Abubakar that is not fully utilized, will lead us to a Bola Tinubu as president. Why do I say that? Strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South, South-East and Middle Belt, which are ordinarily Atiku’s bases, will now be split between Atiku and Obi. One is taking the votes of the other. That means underestimate Tinubu at your peril; we found this out the hard way. Also, underestimate Atiku at your peril; Governor Nyesom Wike found this out the hard way. And underestimate Obi and his youths at your peril and you may find out the hard way too.

Your political ally, Rotimi Amaechi, has been silent since he lost out during the presidential primary. There are rumours that he may not support Tinubu. What do you know about this?

Nothing of the sort; I’ve been away as you know, so I don’t have the latest but he was not happy with me when I left the APC. I told him that I can be calm on many things, but not on the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Before the primary, he had said he would accept the outcome of a free and fair process, so like all the good member of his team, we all did. But I reminded him when he called about my resignation but I didn’t agree to a Muslim-Muslim ticket just like I will not accept a Christian-Christian ticket, not at this time in our country’s evolution and not with current sensitivities. As for noise, Amaechi does not need to make noise. I recall in 2011, there was talk that he would not support Goodluck Jonathan because of his silence. At the end, Jonathan played the politics and Amaechi played his part. We all know who became president in the end. So, we expect that Tinubu will play his politics.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) keeps advising parties to avoid incendiary remarks in the course of party campaigns but lacks the capacity to wield the big stick. Do you think words of caution or appeals would be enough to make political parties sit up?

I do not but words matter. Let INEC do its part, let the parties do their part, let the candidates do theirs also as well as the peace committee and the international community. What do I expect from the international community? They should ban politicians who engage in any form of violence from overseas travel. That alone will give politicians pause because they love to travel. If they can engage in violence and can fly around the world like it doesn’t matter, then nothing will stop them. The average politician doesn’t fear the Nigerian justice system but watch them fall in line when they are abroad. Sometimes taking away the carrot is a big enough stick.

Campaigns have started, what is your take on the peace accord recently signed by only six governorship candidates in Rivers State?

Well, I’ve just returned and I don’t have the full facts, but you and I know these peace accords are a symbolic gesture. We’ve done this several times and every time we’ve still gone ahead to face a violent election. Was there any consequence after that? No! Soldiers and policemen were killed not to talk of several civilians. So, am I surprised if some don’t take it serious, especially the PDP? The answer is no. Politicians do not respect law enforcement or the judicial system. What they respect are winners. This win at all costs mentality is what people respect. Win and maybe even the security agencies and the judiciary will respect you.

Defections have continued to hit the APC with some key members of the party moving to the PDP and other political parties. Why is it so and what is the solution to it?

I can’t say for sure why it is so. I am not a big fan of just identifying the problem. I am more interested in solutions. APC is not my party any more but those who remained have a responsibility to find out what the solutions are. One thing I learnt from Tinubu and Atiku is after every setback, they do a post mortem to analyze how to fix what went wrong. The objective is not to make the same mistake twice. Rivers APC should avoid abusing the defectors; they should focus on the why and look within and then create the environment for not only people to stay but others to come to them.

The PDP governorship candidate in Rivers State, Sim Fubara is an Ibani son from the riverine area. Going by the 2015 electoral statistics, all the votes from the riverine area cannot match up with that of Obio/ Akpo alone, which is regarded as the stronghold of the PDP. What in your opinion is the string APC or any other party can pull to upset the PDP?

Good question, but it is directed at the wrong person because I have no way of knowing what the intricacies of the APC or any other party’s strategy will be. What I can say though is that everybody can be beaten, nobody is invincible. What it takes is courage, conviction, planning, timing and execution. If APC in Rivers does that which it is supposed to do, they will win. But if they don’t, they will lose. Going by the premise of your question, though the candidate in Rivers might as well be always coming from Obio Akpor. The high numbers are not real and the number of riverine people living there is not captured. Whoever gets 400,000 votes in Rivers state will win it.

There is an allegation that APC in alliance with INEC have commenced the process of rigging the 2023 elections given some postings in the commission and the allegation by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) that there is a plan to infuse a fake voters’ register into the INEC portal?

I have heard these allegations and also the rumours. When I was a member of the APC, I am aware that the party leadership went to see Buhari to discuss strategy and he was crystal clear that it would be a free and fair election and so he would not interfere with the process. INEC is responsible for its conduct and the world, Nigerians and the youth will be watching. The election is likely to be tight, so any missteps will be the origin of a potential crisis and INEC will be held responsible. I believe they know that. A word is enough for the wise.

Nigeria is 62; what is your assessment of the nation?

I would rather not use language that is incendiary. Nigeria as I see it is a big ship that is slowly going astray and it is my opinion that February 2023 is really going to be the last opportunity to redefine a new future for ourselves. It will take a lot of very smart people who are ready to do a lot of hard work for us to see a Nigeria that we can be proud of in our lifetimes. If we get it right, we will see the signs before our next October 1.

There is a trend of political parties selecting anointed candidates as against the choice of party members. How has this affected your interest in politics, knowing that you just resigned from the APC after failing to secure the party’s ticket?

I did not resign from the APC after either failing to secure the governorship ticket or after failing to secure the presidential ticket. On both occasions, I issued statements of support to the party candidates in spite of my obvious dissatisfaction with both outcomes. One must learn to live and let live. It must not always be you or your candidate. As for the anointing of selected candidates, it was done through a transparent process that involved everyone. The fact that some people, who were involved in that process are now regretting it is a matter for them. I resigned purely because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Under this electoral act as amended, the popularity of party candidates cannot be overlooked. They have five months to appeal to their constituents. Let us pray the process is peaceful and the outcome is popular.

Who will you be supporting for Rivers State governorship and why? What qualities does the candidate have?

I will be supporting Tonye Cole. I said I would in the beginning and nothing has led me to go against my word since then; not even my resignation from the APC. He is a breath of fresh air and a very marked change from the status quo. His international reach and business experience will help us create jobs, create the atmosphere for businesses to thrive and move our focus from simply using youths to win elections to building our youths up to win for themselves and their families. He is a man of peace and is happy to work with all sides, different factions and all Rivers people, indigenes and non-indigenes alike. Yes, he is new to politics and he is not spending cash like he should, but he will learn and is ready to do so. Rome was not built in a day. So, let us bear with him, so that he can bear with us because we will need people like him to bear with our children.

