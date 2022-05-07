INEC must be put on its toes to succeed in 2023, says Olokooba

With activities towards the forthcoming general elections gathering the right momentum, OLAOLU OLADIPO in this interview speaks with Comrade Rasak Olokoba, the Convener of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Campaign for Dignity in Governance on efforts by stakeholders towards credible polls. Excerpts…

What’s your general overview with regards to preparations being made towards the forthcoming general election?

As expected, the usual jostling has started amongst political gladiators. This is a period when we should be enjoying joy and happiness because the election period ought to be a festival of sorts because it is a platform for politicians to tell the electorate what they have in stock for the people. We should do all we can to sustain such a feeling but at the same time we should avoid the attendant violence that comes with it (the election). What is happening at the moment is a bit in line with the usual expectations of the people. This time, we should not just go into the election for the sake of it, we should extract some demands from the political class with regards to the plans and programmes that they have for us. We should ensure that we do away with people who just want to get to power without any clear cut programme and plans. When we do this, we will now be able to hold them accountable for their stewardship in government. Essentially, I can tell you that the atmosphere is okay.

When you talk about elections you also talk about the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), how do you score the commission ahead of the forthcoming election?

Despite the fact that we have always insisted that the commission remains what it should be, that it is independent, it sadly has not been. Save for the series of advocacy campaigns of the civil society, INEC would not have accomplished many of the numerous accomplishments it has made in recent times. As difficult as the situation that the commission has found itself, I am glad to report that the commission has been doing well judging by the outcome of some of the elections that have been conducted in recent times. For instance, INEC has been able to register over 80 million new voters. It is looking good from INEC and you know that the commission has put in place some contingency plans to curb violence and electoral malfeasance during the election. For instance, I am aware that a lot of features have been added to the ballot papers now that when you snatch election materials from one area, it would be difficult to use them in another area. I think they (INEC officials) are doing more and by the time they finish what they started, there won’t be any need to undertake electoral violence anymore. I am talking about electronic voting. I can tell you that we are not leaving the initiative to INEC alone, we are engaging them too. The next level of our advocacy now is to make INEC compel political ideology to make it difficult for easy movement of politicians from one party to the other. In advanced democracies, politicians belong to parties they subscribe to their ideology and we are moving towards achieving that.

Still talking about INEC’s preparations, you seem to be very impressed but when you look critically, in what specific areas do you want INEC to improve on?

I have mentioned two already, one, INEC should ensure that it becomes totally independent in its conduct and operations. You can’t continue to conduct elections when the political class has an overbearing influence on major decisions that you take. This is because the political class are stakeholders in the election. The second area is the question of making political parties subscribe to basic ideological leanings. INEC must insist that political parties have or subscribe to basic ideology. This is because you can’t be thinking of what to do when you get to power, no, you must establish a well articulated and well defined developmental model so that the people will see what you are bringing on board and what you have for them. To me, these two issues are very critical for sustaining our democracy. We can’t be talking more about the process such as asking them to ensure timely movement of logistics and materials for the election at this time. I think they are improving on that. Despite its limitations, INEC has done well to ensure that the right measures are put in place to make elections credible, one area that is lacking is voter apathy and that is not the fault of INEC but that of the political parties. To address this, we must encourage the parties to do what would make the electorate turn out in large numbers to vote and that can be addressed through performance and goodwork in office.

How do you see the decision of the two major political parties to roll out a very expensive fees regime for members to secure Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of their parties?

I have outgrown the urge to be politically correct by saying what the people need to hear. Nigerians don’t want to hear the truth and the truth is that we run a very expensive political structure. It is late to start crying over this issue because we had warned the country about it before. The presidential system that we run as a country is a very expensive one and we warned against it. A president must go to the 36 states of the country to sell his candidacy and programmes to the people and that doesn’t come cheap. Added to that is the cost of erecting party structures in all the states, local governments as well as wards making up the country. You need a lot of resources to get this done and you know that political parties don’t manufacture money; they depend on their members to raise resources. Anybody that wants to become the President of Nigeria should not think that he is going to have it on a platter and cheap. In reality, we will be deceiving Nigerians to say that this structure is cheap. The exorbitant fees being charged by the parties is as a result of the docility of Nigerians over the years. A political party wants to be sure of the financial power of its candidates to prosecute the election. The best measure to confirm your financial wherewithal is the cost of the expression of interest and nomination forms. I am not holding brief for them but the N100m being charged by the ruling APC is okay. It is not the poor people that contest under this structure and we have said it before that it is too late to cry about it. My position is that if you have a very expensive structure, the process of accessing it too would naturally be expensive. We had cried against it in the past and those that opposed it in the past like former President Olusegun Obasanjo are not embracing it now.

What political model are you now suggesting?

I am suggesting a political model that would cater for Nigeria’s unique peculiarities such as what we have in India, which recognises its own diversity and has fashioned a structure that carries all component units along in its developmental strides. Nigeria is the only country where the centre controls everything unlike other countries where they have managed to devolve power to the component units. To me, when and if we achieve this, half of our problem is gone. A situation where the Federal Government doesn’t accord privilege to the states and local governments to develop their resources does not augur well for the country and this is what is happening.

Are satisfied with the quality of debate from the gladiators that have so far shown interest in the presidency?

I won’t be able to do any assessment since proper electioneering has not started yet.

Some of them have been making somecomment or the other?

The promises they have been making now are not manifestoes. We are waiting for a situation where we will be able to engage them on their programmes and policies that are captured in a clear cut well detailed plan of action that will identify all the problems plaguing the country as well as the solutions to them. We have not seen that yet.

What issue do you consider as very critical as we move towards the election next year?

To me, the umbilical cord that has led to the many problems affecting the country, be it insecurity, poverty is the structure of the country and that I wish to see addressed. I admit that we have multiple problems affecting us as a country but the major one that holds all of them together is the current governmental structure that we currently operate which have impeded our collective growth and development as a nation seeking to be respected in the comity of nations.

