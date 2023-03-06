INEC must create level playing ground for guber, assembly polls

With few days to the governorship and states Houses of Assembly elections, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Isah Liman Kantigi, has called on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing ground for the March 11 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections. Kantigi also stated this while speaking to journalists at the weekend in Minna. He said he will not bother himself to set up a commission of inquiry to probe his predecessor. He added that in a free and fair election, he has the capacity to defeat his main rival in the coming election in the state, adding that; “The PDP will ensure votes are protected from the polling units to the collation centres during the election.” Accordingly, he said: “I am optimistic of winning the election, but let me say that INEC should not repeat what happened last week that the BVAs were not used in some polling units.”

