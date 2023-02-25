INEC Must Provide Enough Security At Polling Units – Oyefusi

The Lagos State Deputy Governor aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi, has called on the INEC to provide more security at various polling units in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole after casting her vote at Oba Oyefusi Polling Unit 029, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Speaking with our correspondent, the daughter of the immediate past Oba of Ikorodu, the late Oba Oyefusi, said it was unfortunate that some of the party’s members were chased away at some polling Units in Ikorodu while some were intimidated.

According to her, INEC should do better ahead of the governorship election coming up in two weeks’ time.

She exhumed confidence that Labour Party will emerge victorious in the poll while calling on everyone to come out and vote for a new leader.

“This election is for the youths and we are sure of winning,” she said.

“When you look at Lagos State, the state is not working and we cannot continue to allow a party that have been building structures for themselves for years to return to power

“We are all Lagosians as long as you are working, residing and paying your tax in the state, we must enjoy the dividends of democracy and that’s what we want to change.

“This is not the Lagos our ancestors dream of and we must make things work again in the state.”

She however showed her displeasure at some incident that happened at her polling unit, whereby an agent of one of the political parties provided tents, tables and chairs for INEC officials.

She added: “I am taking something away from this polling unit, I don’t understand the reason why a party will be the one providing chairs and tents for INEC, they have been provided with enough resources, so why allow such to happen?

“They should show that they are independent and not be cajoled or enticed by any party.”

