ElectionResult: INEC National Collation Centre To Reconvene On Monday (Video)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the collation and announcement of the 2023 Presidential election results to 11 am on Monday, February 27.

INEC on Sunday announced the 2023 presidential election results for Ekiti State in South-West Nigeria.

INEC Presidential Collation officer for Ekiti state, Prof Akeem Olawale Lasisi reeled out the results at the 2023 presidential election collation centre at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

He said Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 210,494 votes followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 89,554 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) polled 11,397 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 264 votes.

INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said the commission expects the results of the other 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory by Monday.

