Politics

INEC never nullified Ogun PDP congresses – Kashamu

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta Comment(0)

A former member of the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu, Sunday, debunked claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had nullified the recent congresses of the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

Kashamu said, rather, the electoral body had already received the reports of the congresses and was aware of the new officers that would take over the running of the party.

 

In a statement he personally signed, the former lawmaker said the clarification became imperative in view of the alleged sponsored publications against the Ogun PDP Executive Committee.

 

He declared that Hon. Samson Bamgbose now leads the new executive of the party and would formally take over at the expiration of the tenure of Chief Adebayo Dayo-led state executive on May 9.

 

New Telegraph reports that Kashamu and his loyalists had been at war with the faction loyal to former House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, over the control of the party structures.

 

It will be recalled that Dayo and the suspended State Secretary of the party, Alhaji Semiu Sodipo, who were hitherto in Kashamu’s camp, recently switched and aligned with the Adebutu-backed faction headed by Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele.

 

They had also reportedly claimed that the Ward, Local Government and State congresses conducted in the party could not stand because of a subsisting restraining court order.

 

But while setting the records straight, Kashamu said the idea being bandied around that the congresses were conducted in defiance of a restraining order was clearly unfounded and completely false.

He said:”It is also a falsehood that INEC nullified any of the congresses conducted on the 7th, 21st March and 3rd April 2020. INEC may have its view about the meaning or effect of the remarks of the court ‘that Parties should not tamper with the res of the action’ but that does not give INEC any right to nullify any congress on the basis of such view.

“Already, INEC has received the reports of the congresses and is aware of the new officers that will now take over from the Ogun State Executive Committee of the PDP backed by FHC/L/CS/636/2016.

 

“Hon. Samson Kayode Bamgbose now leads the new Ogun State Executive Committee of the PDP. He and his colleagues have already approached the Federal High Court for protection from the anticipated antics of the desperate elements and their new allies in Ogun State.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

S’West PDP: Gladiators return to the trenches

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The reported tiff between chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West may decelerate the move for a united front for the party ahead of the Ondo State governorship election and the 2023 general election, WALE ELEGBEDE reports The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West geopolitical zone is not alien to crises. […]
Politics

Trafficked Nigerians: Reps tackle Lebanese govt

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

The House of Representatives recently took on the Lebanese government over abuse of Nigerians. PHILIP NYAM captures the scene The issue of trafficking of young Nigerian boys and girls across the globe has been a major problem to the nation’s authorities for quite some time. This second slavery as it is commonly called in certain […]
Politics

PDP’ll sack APGA in Anambra come 2021 – Ozoigbo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo reports

Val Ozoigbo, a former Managing Director of Transcorp Hilton, is a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State. He speaks on his ambition and vision for the state if elected as governor. Okey Maduforo reports     What do you think is wrong with Anambra State that propels your governorship ambition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: