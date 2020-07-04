INEC never nullified Ogun PDP congresses – Kashamu

A former member of the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu, Sunday, debunked claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had nullified the recent congresses of the Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kashamu said, rather, the electoral body had already received the reports of the congresses and was aware of the new officers that would take over the running of the party.

In a statement he personally signed, the former lawmaker said the clarification became imperative in view of the alleged sponsored publications against the Ogun PDP Executive Committee.

He declared that Hon. Samson Bamgbose now leads the new executive of the party and would formally take over at the expiration of the tenure of Chief Adebayo Dayo-led state executive on May 9.

New Telegraph reports that Kashamu and his loyalists had been at war with the faction loyal to former House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, over the control of the party structures.

It will be recalled that Dayo and the suspended State Secretary of the party, Alhaji Semiu Sodipo, who were hitherto in Kashamu’s camp, recently switched and aligned with the Adebutu-backed faction headed by Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele.

They had also reportedly claimed that the Ward, Local Government and State congresses conducted in the party could not stand because of a subsisting restraining court order.

But while setting the records straight, Kashamu said the idea being bandied around that the congresses were conducted in defiance of a restraining order was clearly unfounded and completely false.

He said:”It is also a falsehood that INEC nullified any of the congresses conducted on the 7th, 21st March and 3rd April 2020. INEC may have its view about the meaning or effect of the remarks of the court ‘that Parties should not tamper with the res of the action’ but that does not give INEC any right to nullify any congress on the basis of such view.

“Already, INEC has received the reports of the congresses and is aware of the new officers that will now take over from the Ogun State Executive Committee of the PDP backed by FHC/L/CS/636/2016.

“Hon. Samson Kayode Bamgbose now leads the new Ogun State Executive Committee of the PDP. He and his colleagues have already approached the Federal High Court for protection from the anticipated antics of the desperate elements and their new allies in Ogun State.

