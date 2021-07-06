INEC nomination: Onochei is No. 2 on APC’s register

More facts have emerged on the alleged partisanship of Lauretta Onochei who was nominated as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onochei, whose nomination is currently before the National Assembly for confirmation, is being challenged by the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and civil society groups.

Apart from presently serving as an aide of the president, the National Commissioner nominee is said to be a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which is contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

A document obtained by New Telegraph showed that Onochei registered at Ward 4, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. The document showed that Onochei was No 2 on the register with registration No. 01000299.

She was 57 years of age at the time she registered, which also included her phone number and her signature. Her nomination has been referred to the Senate ad hoc committee on INEC, which will submit its report to the house for confirmation or rejection.

