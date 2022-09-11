INEC nominations, challenge of independence

The nominations of persons with partisan leaning or interests into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) tend to undermine the independence of the commission, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

This is not the first time President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is being rejected by stakeholders in the electoral process. As a matter of fact, this is the third time in the last one year.

Out of 19 nominees recently appointed by the President as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), four are being rejected by election stakeholders for either belonging to a political party or having been previously indicted for corruption.

The four nominees, Muhammad Bashir, from Sokoto State, his counterparts from Enugu, Imo and Ebonyi States, Sylvia Agu, Pauline Onyeka and Queen-Elizabeth Agwu respectively, according to civil society organisations (CSOs), are not qualified to be members of the electoral umpire because they are either partisan or have been indicted for corruption.

Lanre Arogundade, the Director, International Press Centre (NPC), said Bashir was a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections while Agu, is believed to be the younger sister of the APC Deputy National Chairman, South-East. He also accused Onyeka, who is a former head of information communications technology (ICT) at INEC in Imo State, of corruption.

And for Queen-Elizabeth Agwu who was a former Accountant-General in Ebonyi State, Arogundade alleged she was suspended on the grounds of incompetence and corruption in 2016.

He said: “By the combined effect of Section 156(1(a) and Third Schedule, Part 1, item F, paragraph 14(1), these individuals are constitutionally prohibited from any appointment as members of INEC.

“It will be against the sacred spirit of the Constitution to accept their nomination. Given their antecedent and close affinity with political parties, it is improbable that they will remain neutral and objective if successfully screened as INEC REC.”

President Buhari had on July 26, in accordance with the provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution Nigeria (as amended), forwarded the names of the 19 nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Five of them were reappointed for a second and final term of five years while 14 others are fresh nominees.

Those to be reappointed are Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

Apart from the four whose nomination is being challenged, the other 10 new nominees are Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Ahmed Garki (FCT); and Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi);

Uzochukwu Chijioke (Anambra) and Mohammed Nura (Yobe) completed the number. Senate is yet to beginning the screening of the nominees.

The president had in July 2021, sent the name of Lauretta Onochie, his special assistant on new media, to the Senate for confirmation as INEC National Commissioner. This attracted wide condemnation across political and social circles.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Onochie is a member of the ruling party, stating that her name appears as Number two on the Ward 4 register of the APC in Aniocha Local Government Area of Delta State. She was later to be rejected by the lawmakers, due to the overwhelming criticisms that trailed her nomination.

But the president appeared not deterred. In December that same year, he sent another alleged APC card-carrying member, Rhoda Gumus, as Onochie’s replacement. An online news channel said Gumus, a professor of engineering at Niger-Delta University, became an APC member on March 27, 2021 when she registered at Ward 08 in Yenagoa, membership number is 58315.

Unfortunately, the protests and petitions by CSOs and other election stakeholders did not stop the Senate from confirming her as INEC National Commissioner.

Third Schedule of the Nigerian Constitution prohibits appointment of anyone who is a card-carrying member of a political party as INEC commissioner. This is to ensure the integrity and the independence of the commission is maintained.

President Buhari promised that one of his legacies when he leaves office on May 29 next year, is to ensure credible elections in the country. This he hopes to achieve by “using the law enforcement agencies (to make sure) that elections are free and fair, that nobody uses his office or his resources to force himself on his constituency.

“I promise Nigerians to work very hard on free and fair election. All those that are going to succeed in the National Assembly and the presidency, they better work very hard.”

But not few Nigerians believed that the president has not done enough to demonstrate this his promise. Unfortunately, he is relying on the use of law enforcement agencies, but has not laid adequate foundation that would guarantee credible and transparent electoral process.

Since 2015 when he assumed office, Buhari has not ceased interfering with the independence of the INEC. A typical example is the choice of Hajia Amina Bala Zakari as acting Chairman of the commission.

When the tenure of Prof. Attahiru Jega as Chairman of INEC ended on June 30, 2015, the baton naturally fell on Ambassador Ahmed Wali who was the most senior National Commissioner. But Zakari, who recalled that she had already packed her things out of INEC in preparation for her three weeks terminal leave, was made acting chairman instead of Ambassador Wali.

She had recalled in an interview: “I felt that as the commission was being depleted, I had a responsibility to sit out my three weeks. Then I was called on my way home after the chairman (Jega) had handed over to Ambassador Wali.

“I was told that the head of service was looking for me, and I said what for? I just continued driving. I was almost home when they said, ‘Come back, you have a letter to be the acting chairman.’ I said, ‘but somebody was appointed in the morning, take the letter to INEC.’ But they said, ‘It is in your name. You have to come and receive it. Just turn round.’

“While I was still arguing, my driver decided to turn round. I called the ambassador and told him, and he said, ‘Go pick your letter.’ I called the former chairman and he said, ‘Go pick the letter.’ I was confused and worried because it is an enormous responsibility and I wasn’t really expecting it. I picked the letter and came back to the office the next day in a sober mood.”

The PDP said President Buhari knew that Jega would be leaving office by June 30, and “had to wait for him to handover to one of the national commissioners only to reverse it immediately, thereby injecting bad blood in the commission.

“We ask, if they trusted Prof. Jega and commended him for conducting free and fair elections, why would they not trust him on who to hold forth in the commission until a substantive chairman is appointed, rather than appointing someone who is retiring from the commission in the next three weeks?”

PDP alleged that Zakari is a relation of President Buhari. Although the party said the former National Commissioner is the president’s niece, but it is generally believed Hajia Zakari and Buhari are related by marriage.

But this notwithstanding, the president allowed Zakari as acting chairman for about five months, even when her first tenure of five years had expired. This made Nigerians to suspect Buhari wants to appoint her substantive INEC Chairman.

Olisa Metuh then National Publicity Secretary of PDP, said “President Buhari, in appointing Mrs. Zakari, failed to take into cognizance the moral call to detach himself from the operation of the electoral body thereby completely eroding the independence of the commission.

“We want Nigerians to know that with this appointment, INEC has been stripped of its independence and can no longer command the confidence and respect of the citizens and all other critical stakeholders in the nation’s electoral process.”

Kolawole Oluwadare, deputy director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said in a statement that President Buhari’s “government has a legal responsibility to promote and guarantee the integrity, credibility, and independence of INEC, and to ensure that the electoral body is free from political and other interferences.”

He reminded the president that promoting the independence of INEC by appointing people of unquestionable integrity and competence, who are not members of any political party as RECs would be consistent with his constitutional oath of office, and the promise to ensure free and fair elections in 2023.

According to SERAP, “INEC ought to be independent and impartial in the exercise of its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.

“This means that anyone nominated for appointment as RECs should be persons of integrity and high standing, and should be independent and impartial, so that INEC can enjoy the public trust and confidence necessary for it to effectively and satisfactorily carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.

“The mere fact that INEC has ‘independent’ in its name does not in itself make it independent. What makes an institution truly independent are its attributes and characteristics, and the credibility and transparency of the appointment process.

“Public perception of the independence of INEC is also essential for building public confidence in the electoral process. Where Nigerians have doubts about the independence of INEC, they are more likely to have less confidence in the electoral process, thereby undermining democracy.

“The will of the people is expressed through democratic elections. This requires that elections must be free, fair, legitimate and credible. However, the credibility and legitimacy of elections depend in part on the integrity and competence of the body conducting the process, and the transparency of the appointment process for RECs.”

