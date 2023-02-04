INEC, not tribunal, to blame for Osun situation – Ohanaeze

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to blame for the recent ruling of the Osun Electoral Petitions Tribunal, which sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state from office. Speaking in an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph on the matter, the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia said that the courts or the judiciary should not be blamed or be seen as a threat to democracy because, according to him, the courts or judges make decision based on the facts before them.

He said that it’s a dangerous signal to the nation’s democracy, when somebody is declared winner by the INEC based on the record in the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) only for the same machine to show different results. He said, “In Osun’s case, it is a dangerous signal to our democracy, where somebody has been declared winner and later they discovered something else on the BVAS that would neutralise the result. “That is where the problem lies. But it’s very unfortunate for the whole process to be like this, when we have invested a lot of money on it, huge sums of money have been budgeted on INEC.

In spite of that, BVAS and the electronic transmission processes are still faulty. It’s not a good story at all, it’s a dangerous signal. The implication is that somebody might be declared winner and thereafter the BVAS will show something different. So it’s a bad case as far as I’m concerned and I will blame INEC for that. “Generally, the court is there to adjudicate as a dispute resolution mechanism. When there is a dispute, discrepancy, or irregularity, whereby parties disagree; they will look upon the court to resolve the dispute.

That’s essentially function of the court and for that purpose, I do not think court is a threat to democracy in Nigeria. “If you remember what happened to Peter Obi when he was said to have lost an election or so, he said that at some point he didn’t spend one naira, he didn’t give any money to the court and lawyers. And eventually, he was declared the winner. It was the court that resolved the matter. So, I do not think the court or the judiciary is a threat to democracy; each party tries to prove its own point and I think what the judges are always looking for is which party has more valid points. “When you talk about Imo State, where the fourth person was later declared as the winner of the governorship election, there are underlying issues; when you listen to both sides, each side has something to present.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...