INEC office in Akwa Ibom set ablaze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has been burnt by unknown hoodlums.
The incident, confirmed in a statement on Sunday, by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, occurred in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Barr. Mike Igini.
Okoye said even though there was no loss of life in the fire incident as the security guard on duty escaped unhurt, the destruction to the building and properties within it was extensive.
“Items destroyed include 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture,” Okoye enumerated.
He recalled that on the eve of the 2019 General Elections, the commission’s newly constructed prototype LGA office in Ibesikpo Asutan was burnt down while two more offices in Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGAs were bombed.
According to Okoye: “The recent attack on our facility after we have just concluded the inventory of electoral materials nationwide in readiness for the 2023 General Election is worrisome. If unchecked, these attacks may constitute a setback on the commission’s preparations, including the ongoing conversion of voting points to Polling Units, the forthcoming Continuous Registration of Voters (CRV) exercise and the conduct of polls.”
He, however, assured that INEC will “leave no stone unturned to recover from the incident” as it continues to prepare for all electoral activities.

