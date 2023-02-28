INEC official shot dead in Delta

The Delta State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, has confirmed the killing of an election official after Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state.

Udoh-Tom said this when he spoke with newsmen yesterday in Asaba, noting that the unnamed official was shot on his way to deliver election results on Saturday at Ukwani Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“There was an attack in Ukwani LGA where one of our staff was shot on his way with the election results after the election. “The gunmen opened fire at their bus and unfortunately killed the INEC official and others sustained injuries.

“The other ad hoc staff who were injured were identified as members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“The NYSC corps members are now receiving treatment, but we are planning on how to move them to a hospital in Asaba,” Udoh-Tom.

Like this: Like Loading...