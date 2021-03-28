INEC: Only 3.29% voted in Abia by-election

Metro & Crime

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said voter turnout in Saturday’s Aba North/Aba South federal constituency by-election was only 3.29 per cent.
Data from the Commission showed that out of 496, 628 registered voters in the constituency, only 16, 335 persons were accredited to vote in the election.
Also, the number of votes cast was 16, 017, out of which 15, 772 were valid votes while 245 were rejected.
According to the Commission, six political parties contested the bye-election.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared winner, scored a total of 10, 322 votes while that All Progressives Congress (APC), which came second, got 3, 674.
INEC had expressed worry at poor voter turnout in elections, blaming it on overcrowded polling units and voters’ fear of attack by political thugs.

