INEC: Only 3.29% voted in Abia bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said the voter turnout in last Saturday’s Aba North/Aba South federal constituency bye-election was only 3.29 per cent.

A data from the commission showed that out of 496, 628 registered voters in the constituency, only 16, 335 persons were accredited to vote in the election. Also, the number of votes cast was 16, 017, out of which 15, 772 were valid votes while 245 were rejected.

According to the commission, six political parties contested the bye-election.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared winner, scored a total of 10, 322 votes while that All Progressives Congress (APC), which came second, got 3, 674.

INEC had expressed worry at poor voter turnout in elections, blaming it on overcrowded polling units and voters’ fear of attack by political thugs.

