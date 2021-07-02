Metro & Crime

INEC opposes jailed UNICAL lecturer’s bail application

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has opposed a bail application pending appeal which was filed by convicted Professor Peter Ogban at a High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene Division, Akwa Ibom State.
It would be recalled that the Professor of Soil Science, University of Calabar, (UNICAL) Cross River State, who had acted as the Collation/Returning officer during the 2019 National Assembly elections, was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment by the Akwa Ibom High Court 2 sitting in Ikot Ekpene on March 25, 2021.
He was found guilty of manipulating and falsifying the scores of election results in Oruk Anam and Etim Ekpo local government areas in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.
The application for bail was filed on June 17, 2021,  through his Counsels led by Chief Kanu Agabi,(SAN) and supported by a 16-paragraph affidavit.
At the hearing of the bail application on Thursday Chief Agabi, told the court that the application for bail pending appeal is based on heath grounds as stated in paragraphs 9, 10 and 11 of the affidavit.
He urged the court to use it discretion and mercy to grant bail to the Professor, adding that the applicant does not have any criminal record before his conviction.
Lawyer to the INEC, Clement Onwuenwunor, who had filed a 21-paragraph counter-affidavit, argued that before the bail is granted the applicant in the case must first demonstrate exceptional circumstances or unusual reasons before the court should exercise discretion in his favour.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I will sign singer’s death warrant, says Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that immediately the appeal rights of the singer, Sharif Yahya Aminu, who has been sentenced to death, elapses he will not waste one single minute before signing his Death Warrant. A Kano Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death on August 10, 2020 for blasphemy against the Prophet of […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor’s wife hacked to death in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Armed men have murdered the 55-year-old wife of a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.   The deceased, Mrs. Eunice Omaye Odoba, was found dead in her house on Sunday with deep cuts on her chest. Her husband is said to be on a faith mission to […]
Metro & Crime

50bn salary debt hindering my performance – Gov. Bello

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that his administration had to clear over N50billion in salary obligations inherited from previous administrations, which has impeded his ability to free up funds for infrastructural development in the state. The governor stated this Thursday at Government House in Lokoja, during his broadcast to commemorate the 60th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica