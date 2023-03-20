News Top Stories

INEC orders supplementary elections in Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared a supplementary election at Oporaza, the headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State. The development was not unconnected with the missing case of 10 BVAS machines that were deployed to the riverine locality.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Rev Monday Tom, said this in Asaba yesterday after governorship results from 14 council areas were announced. This was as the initiator of the Peace for Free in Nigeria, Mr. Chris Oge Kalu, urged contestants and their supporters to adhere strictly to the democratic tenets for sustainable peace, unity and progress of the country. He said anyone that feels aggrieved before, during or after electioneering processes should not breach the electoral law. He said: “For the first time, the 2023 elections threw up a lot of issues that we need to tolerate. A lot of young people took active part in the democratic process.

For peace, unity and progress of this country, winners, losers and their supporters must shelve their political, tribal and religious sentiments for peace to reign.” Also, the REC said supplementary elections will hold in Amai in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state, owing to BVAS related issues, coupled with late arrival of materials.

