INEC: Our concern over Anambra guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified areas of concern in the conduct of this year’s Anambra governorship election.

This, according to Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, included expanding voter access to polling units, repeal and re-enactment of a new Electoral Act, deepening of technology and electronic voting machines.

Okoye who spoke at the end a five-day workshop on review of INEC voter education manual in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said the commission is concerned over voter access to polling units in the context of a growing population and the growth of new settlements across the country.

He added that INEC is worried of how to increase voter turnout in future elections and how to effectively manage electoral success recorded in the last two off -season elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The INEC National Commissioner assured of free, fair, transparent elections, adding that the commission is concern about deepening technology in the electoral process. He noted that the aim of the voter manual review is to identify and include best methods of designing voter education messages to increase citizens participation in the electoral process.

Okoye challenged INEC voter education department to design new, creative and innovate messages that would address the electoral concerns and challenges of the youth and students population.

He added that the message must be able to compete effectively on the social media, adding, “our narratives and messages must be clear, concise and believable.

“INEC must take on board societal changes and dynamics. “We must build multisector coalitions for the sustenance of the electoral process and consolidation of democracy.” con tinued from page 3

