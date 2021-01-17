News

INEC: Our concern over Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified areas of concern in the conduct of this year’s Anambra governorship election.

 

This, according to Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, included expanding voter access to polling units, repeal and re-enactment of a new Electoral Act, deepening of technology and electronic voting machines.

 

 

Okoye who spoke at the end a five-day workshop on review of INEC voter education manual in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said the commission is concerned over voter access to polling units in the context of a growing population and the growth of new settlements across the country.

 

He added that INEC is worried of how to increase voter turnout in future elections and how to effectively manage electoral success recorded in the last two off -season elections in Edo and  Ondo States.

 

The INEC National Commissioner assured of free, fair, transparent elections, adding that the commission is concern about deepening technology in the electoral process. He noted that the aim of the voter manual review is to identify and include best methods of designing voter education messages to increase citizens participation in the electoral process.

 

Okoye challenged INEC voter education department to design new, creative and innovate messages that would address the electoral concerns and challenges of the youth and students population.

 

He added that the message must be able to compete effectively on the social media, adding, “our narratives and messages must be clear, concise and believable.

 

“INEC must take on board societal changes and dynamics. “We must build multisector coalitions for the sustenance of the electoral process and consolidation of democracy.” con tinued from page 3

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Manufacturers spend over N8bn on palliatives –MAN

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Manufacturers under the auspices of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said they have donated about N8 billion in cash and N300 million worth of palliatives to both federal and states governments during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. MAN President, Mansur Ahmed, made this known at the MAN 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos […]
News Top Stories

Ijaw nation rejects the re-introduction of Water Resources Bill

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

. The Ijaw nation in the Niger Delta region yesterday rejected the re-introduction of the Water Resources Bill in its present form without public hearing, wide consultation and fundamental concerns of ownership control.   This was contained in the resolution of the group, under the aegis of the Ijaw Nation Development Group (INDG) and other […]
News

Killings, crime against humanity–ASUU

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

….says Buhari becoming excessively repressive     Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday condemned the murder of harmless and largely peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, and the other parts of the country, describing it as crime against humanity.   The Union stated that killings in the ongoing protest are crimes against humanity and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica