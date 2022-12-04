News

INEC: Our facilities attacked again in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its office was attacked again in Imo State – the second in three days.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye in a statement on Sunday, said the latest attack occurred in Oru West Local Government Area the early hours of Sunday.

He recalled that the commission’s office in Orlu Local Government Area of the state was attacked on December 1.

Okoye stated that the attack on Oru West Local Government “affected the conference room where office furniture and fittings were destroyed. However, other critical facilities were not affected.”

He noted that “this is the 7th attack on our facilities in five states of the federation in the last four months.”

 

Reporter

