News

INEC: Our loyalty, allegiance to Nigeria, Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said its loyalty and allegiance is to Nigeria and Nigerians who want free, fair and credible elections. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message yesterday, restated the commission’s commitment to conduct elections that are supported by technology.

This, he said, involves transparent accreditation and upload of polling unit results for citizens to view in real-time on election day. Yakubu, who noted that next year’s general election would be the 7th since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, assured that there is no going back on the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), in the conduct of elections. He said: “Over the last 23 years, we have made a steady progress in the twin areas of electoral reform and election administration.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari’s committed to provision of low cost housing, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the provision of housing to the low income earners in the country for them to have the dignity of a decent home and livelihood. According to him, this would not only improve the quality of lives of Nigerians, but also boost the […]
News

Four PDP govs in Ondo to welcome Mimiko

Posted on Author Reporter

  Babatope Okeowo, Akure Four governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived Ondo State in order to persuade former Governor Olusegun Mimiko to join the party. The governors included Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeasu of Abia State visited Mimiko in order to […]
News

Buhari appoints Osinbajo Chairman, health sector reform panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja and Murtala Anyila

…names Adetifa new NCDC’s DG President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as the Chairman of the newly constituted Health Reform Committee. This came as he named Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) following the appointment of his predecessor, Dr. Chikwe […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica