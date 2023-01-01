News Top Stories

INEC: Over 2.2m PVCs uncollected in Lagos, Abuja

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said over 2.2 million permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners at its Lagos and Abuja offices, as at December 26, 2022.

A breakdown of the figure showed that Lagos has an outstanding 1, 693, 963 PVCs yet to be collected, while that of Abuja was 460, 643.
The voters’ response was however impressive, according report from the Lagos office of the commission.

According the report made available yesterday, out of a total of 7, 510, 491 PVCs received from national headquarters, 5, 816, 528, were collected by their owners, as at December 26.

The figure in Abuja showed that 75, 324 PVCs were distributed, as at December 24.

The commission had commenced distribution of the PVCs at its area offices in 774 Local Government Areas across the country, on December 12.

It however said distribution would be stepped down to the ward level from January 6.

When Sunday Telegraph visited Karu Area office of INEC after Christmas holidays, there were large turn out of people waiting to be attended to.

The commission said distribution would end on January 31.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Former military leader, Abdulsalami Abubakar backs Imumolen for President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s former military head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar has thrown his weight behind the candidacy of Professor Christopher Imumolen as he attempts to become Nigeria’s civilian president next year. The former leader, reputed to have midwife the process that ushered in the 4th Republic which began with the democratically elected government of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo […]
News Top Stories

Govs stifling multi-billion dollar herbal medicine sector –NIPRD

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has held state governors responsible for the comatose state of the herbal medicine sector.   Director General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who disclosed that Nigeria’s herbal medicine was a multi-billion dollar sector with capacity to make every state financially independent, regretted that state governors were […]
News

Nigeria, Ghana move to end trade dispute

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…inaugurate parliamentary friendship group Nigeria and Ghana have put in place a mechanism to end the trade dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities, the Speakers of the Parliaments of the two countries have said. The dispute arose from the $1million business participation fee introduced by the Ghanaian authorities, required of foreigners to pay […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica