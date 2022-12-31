INEC: Over 2.2m PVCs uncollected in Lagos, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said over 2.2 million Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by their owners at its Lagos and Abuja offices, as at December 26.

A breakdown of the figure showed that Lagos has an outstanding 1, 693, 963 PVCs yet to be collected, while that of Abuja was 460, 643.

The voters’ response was, however, impressive, according report from the Lagos office of the Commission.

According the report made available on Saturday, out of a total of 7, 510, 491 PVCs received from the national headquarters, 5, 816, 528, were collected by their owners, as at December 26.

The figure in Abuja showed that 75, 324 PVCs were distributed, as at December 24.

The Commission had commenced distribution of the PVCs at its area offices in 774 local government areas across the country, on December 12.

