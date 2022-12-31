News

INEC: Over 2.2m PVCs uncollected in Lagos, Abuja

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said over 2.2 million Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by their owners at its Lagos and Abuja offices, as at December 26.
A breakdown of the figure showed that Lagos has an outstanding 1, 693, 963 PVCs yet to be collected, while that of Abuja was 460, 643.
The voters’ response was, however, impressive, according report from the Lagos office of the Commission.
According the report made available on Saturday, out of a total of 7, 510, 491 PVCs received from the national headquarters, 5, 816, 528, were collected by their owners, as at December 26.
The figure in Abuja showed that 75, 324 PVCs were distributed, as at December 24.
The Commission had commenced distribution of the PVCs at its area offices in 774 local government areas across the country, on December 12.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Telecoms: NCC issues new VAS aggregator licence

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In its bid to reform the Value Added Services (VAS) segment of the country’s telecommunications market, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed one more firm as aggregators. This brings the total number of firms operating in this new segment to 29. The Commission had, in 2019, licensed 10 firms as the first set of […]
News Top Stories

Food strike, an insult on Southern Nigeria –SMBLF

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has described as appalling the recent strike of members of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN), stating that the industrial action is an assault on the sensibilities of southerners.   T he leaders, in a statement jointly issued yesterday by Mr. Yinka […]
News

FG: Why we can’t revive Ajaokuta Steel Co this year

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says Nigeria’ll save $300m annually with self-sufficiency in baryte The Federal Government has said that it will not be able to revive the comatose Ajaokuta Steel Company this year as planned. Minister of Mines and Steel, Olamilekan Adegbite, made this disclosure Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica