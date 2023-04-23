INEC, PDP rigged Enugu guber poll– Edeoga

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in Enugu State, during the just-concluded general elections, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, has said that he won the election, but was rigged out by an alleged conspiracy between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, he said, however, that he was sure of reclaiming his mandate at the courts, because with the success recorded by the LP in Presidential, National Assembly and the State Assembly elections, it was grossly illogical to say that LP lost the governorship poll in Enugu State.

Edeoga, a journalist, lawyer, and former member, House of Representatives, one time local government chairman and erstwhile Commissioner in the state said: “In the presidential election, LP recorded more than 80 per cent success. Most of the votes cast in Enugu State were cast for LP. In the National Assembly elections, which went on concurrently, out of the eight House of Representatives seats, LP won seven clearly and convincingly; out of the two senatorial positions that were contested that day …LP won one convincingly, in fact, defeating the incumbent governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

“What is on the ground is that LP won clearly two senatorial seats in Enugu State against the three that are available. LP won seven House of Representatives seats out of the eight that are available; LP won 14 House of Assembly seats out of the 24 that are available. So, the award of victory to PDP (in the governorship) which INEC did working in collaboration with INEC officers in Enugu and Abuja flies against what is evident on the ground as expressed through the number of victories that LP secured” See full interview on pages 14 and 19