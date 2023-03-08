News

INEC presents Certificates of Return to Kalu, Lawan, Akpabio, other Senators-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented Certificates of Return to senators-elect. The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, presented the certificates to the winners of the just concluded senatorial elections held on February 25 at the National Collation Centre, also referred to as the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The electoral body had last Wednesday presented the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice Pres-ident-elect, Kashim Shettima their certificates. Meanwhile, the police fortified the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday with roughly 100 security agents in order to secure the secretariat. Several patrol and other official vehicles loaded with security personnel were equally parked at strategic positions to deter protesters who stormed the headquarters to register their grievances over the February 25 polls.

