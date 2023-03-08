INEC presents Certificates of Return to Kalu, Lawan, Akpabio, other Senators-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented Certificates of Return to senators-elect. The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, presented the certificates to the winners of the just concluded senatorial elections held on February 25 at the National Collation Centre, also referred to as the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The electoral body had last Wednesday presented the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice Pres-ident-elect, Kashim Shettima their certificates. Meanwhile, the police fortified the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday with roughly 100 security agents in order to secure the secretariat. Several patrol and other official vehicles loaded with security personnel were equally parked at strategic positions to deter protesters who stormed the headquarters to register their grievances over the February 25 polls.
Related Articles
Buhari appoints directors for River Basin Authorities
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday approved the renewal and appointment of Nine Managing Directors and One Executive Director for some of the River Basin Development Authorities across the country. A statement from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, signed by the Director of Information, Mrs. Kenechukwu Offie, said all the appointments take effect from Tuesday, January […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dangote Cement posts N191.6bn profit in HY’21
Dangote Cement has announced results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as Group sales volumes hit 15.3Mt. According to the company’s unaudited results for the period under review, Nigerian operations accounted for a sales volume of 9.87 Mt while pan African operations contributed the balance of 5.5Mt. The increase in sales […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SON DG: Standardisation critical to Nigerian tourism growth
The Director General of the StandardsOrganisationof Nigeria (SON), Farouk Salim, yesterdaysaidstandardization and quality assurance is critical to the growth and development of the Nigerian tourism industry. To this end, he enjoys practitioners in the hospitality and tourism industry to endeavor to participate in national and international standardization to develop hospitality products and services that meet […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)