INEC Presents CoR To 98 Senators-Elect, 325 Reps-Elect Tuesday, Wed

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Tuesday and Wednesday next week present Certificates of Return (CoR) to victorious National Assembly candidates in the last Saturday’s election.

Winners have been declared for 423 seats consisting of 325 House of Representatives seats and 98 senatorial seats.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman who stated this during the commission’s meeting with State Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja said that supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies where elections did not hold last week.

Contrary to previous elections where two parties dominate the two Chambers of the national assembly, the commission noted that “this is the most diverse national assembly since 1999 ” with eight political parties winning at least a seat in the Senate and nine parties making it to the House of Representatives.

Pending the supplementary election, the result of the last senatorial election is as follows: APC (57), APGA(1), Labour Party (6), NNPP (2), PDP (29), SDP(2) and YPP (1).

For the House of Representatives, It is ADC(2), APC (162),APGA(4), Labour Party (34), NNPP(18) PDP (102),SDP(2) and YPP (1).

The commission said that CoR will be presented to Senators-elect on Tuesday 7th March 2023 at 11.00 am at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre), Abuja, while Members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs the following day, Wednesday 8th March 2023, at 11.00 am at the same venue.

” However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests. The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the Commission’s website shortly.”

