News Top Stories

INEC Presents CoR To 98 Senators-Elect, 325 Reps-Elect Tuesday, Wed

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Tuesday and Wednesday next week present Certificates of Return (CoR) to victorious National Assembly candidates in the last Saturday’s election.

Winners have been declared for 423 seats consisting of 325 House of Representatives seats and 98 senatorial seats.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman who stated this during the commission’s meeting with State Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja said that supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies where elections did not hold last week.

Contrary to previous elections where two parties dominate the two Chambers of the national assembly, the commission noted that “this is the most diverse national assembly since 1999 ” with eight political parties winning at least a seat in the Senate and nine parties making it to the House of Representatives.

Pending the supplementary election, the result of the last senatorial election is as follows: APC (57), APGA(1), Labour Party (6), NNPP (2), PDP (29), SDP(2) and YPP (1).

For the House of Representatives, It is ADC(2), APC (162),APGA(4), Labour Party (34), NNPP(18) PDP (102),SDP(2) and YPP (1).

The commission said that CoR will be presented to Senators-elect on Tuesday 7th March 2023 at 11.00 am at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre), Abuja, while Members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs the following day, Wednesday 8th March 2023, at 11.00 am at the same venue.

” However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests. The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the Commission’s website shortly.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPOB threat: Anambra guber poll under threat –Igbo Elders

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…say enemies’Il manipulate results Barely two weeks to the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election, a socio-political organisation, under the aegis of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF), yesterday raised the alarm that the stayat- home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may likely threaten the outcome of the election. The […]
News

YWC lauds Akeredolu over Amotekun’s takeoff

Posted on Author Olalekan Osiade

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) being led by emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye has commended Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for taking the bull by the horn with the inauguration of the Yoruba security outfit codenamed Amotekun. In a statement through its Director of Communications, Moses Jolayemi, the group said, from the effort so far made […]
News

Akeredolu sets up committee to tackle indiscriminate waste disposal in Akure

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Following the indiscriminate refuse disposal in Akure, the Ondo State capital in the past few weeks, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has constituted a committee to arrest the situation. While urging the seven man committee set up by him to ensure that Akure returns to its former status of the cleanest state capital in the country, Akeredolu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica