INEC raises fresh alarm over threat to polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that security challenges facing the country if “not dealt with decisively” could lead to the cancellation or postponement of the February- March general election in some constituencies. Fearing that the development could affect the declaration of election results and trigger a constitutional crisis, the body called for redoubled efforts to tackle insecurity.

Meanwhile, INEC disowned a media report that it had released a fresh list of candidates for the general election. Speaking at a two-day validation workshop on election security training resources in Abuja yesterday, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu expressed concerns about the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Yakubu, who was represented by National Commissioner, Abdullahi Zuru, however, said the Commission was leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that security was provided during the election. According to him, they are taking security seriously, especially to ensure the safety of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who will constitute the majority of the ad hoc workers.

Yakubu said: “We all appreciate the fact that Election Security is vital to democratic consolidation through the provision of an enabling environment for the conduct of free, fair, credible and inclusive elections and thus strengthening the electoral process.

“Consequently, in preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security is provided for election personnel, materials and processes.” He added: “Moreover if insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of elections results and precipitate a constitutional crisis.

“This must not be allowed to happen and shall not be allowed to happen. Therefore, the security personnel in particular and all election officials must be security conscious and alert to unusual activities in their environment and must be fully equipped to deal with any challenge at all times.”

National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement yesterday said the report that the final list of candidates for the general election was released on its website on Sunday is false. He said doing so would be in contravention of the provision of section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 mandating the commission to publish the final list of candidates at least 150 days before the day of the election.

Okoye said: “The final list for presidential and National Assembly elections was published on 20th September 2022 while that of governorship and state Assembly elections was published two weeks later, on 4th October 2022. “These are clearly indicated as item 8 on the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election released by the commission on 26th February 2022.

“The Commission wishes to state categorically that no new publication of the final list of candidates was released as reported.” He said a final list of candidates could not be released with just 46 days to the general election except for names published as substitutions for candidates nominated earlier in compliance with a court order.

“Moreover, some of the candidates that allegedly made the new ‘final’ list are still in court and the matter is therefore subjudice. “Political parties, litigants and the public should be guided accordingly,” he added

