INEC ready to conduct Imo North senatorial by-election, says REC

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, has expressed the preparednessof thecommission to conduct the Dec. 5 Imo North Senatorial by-election. The by-election is to be conducted to produce a replacement for the former Senator of the zone, Benjamin Uwajumogu who died in 2019.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Owerri, the REC noted that the election which was earlier scheduled for the 31st of October 2020 had to be postponed due to the uncertainties of the #EndSARS protests. He regretted that one of their offices in Imo North Senatorial zone specifically at Ehime Mbano was vandalized and burnt by hoodlums during the #EndSARS crisis.

He, however, stated that the commission has done all within its jurisdiction in preparation for the election, stating that it is ready for the conduct of the Imo North Senatorial bye-election on 5th December. He noted howeverthattoensure that nothing is overlooked, an assessment team from the Commission’s headquarter would be in the state Thursday for what he called ‘Electoral Readiness Assessment’.

The REC further informed that 14 political parties would be fielding candidates for the election across 64 Registration Area Centres (RAC), 692 polling units and 710 voting points. Elections will start 8:30am and end 2:30pm across the Imo North Senatorial district comprising Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Obowo, Okigwe and Onuimo.

