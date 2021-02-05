INEC receives 5,747 requests for new polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, justified its plans to establish more polling units across the country ahead of the 2023 general election. It disclosed that it has, so far, received a total of 5,747 requests from 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in respect of the project.

The current configuration of 119,973 polling units was established by the defunct National Electoral Commission of Nigeria in 1996 and has remained static for nearly 25 years in spite of rapid increase in population and the growth of new settlements across the country.

The revelations came ahead of today’s commencement of a multi-layer consultation on the issue, to allay the fears in certain quarters that the exercise was designed to benefit certain parts of the country to the detriment of others. The commission said that contrary to the conspiracy theories usually woven around the creation of new polling units, the exercise would be beneficial to voters all over the country, as it has the potentials of increasing voter access to safer and less congested vot-ing points within their immediate neighbourhoods during elections.

A top ranking official of the commission, who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the exercise, disclosed that the whole essence of the exercise was to decongest the existing polling units and ensure that every eligible voter had access to cast his ballot within a reasonable distance from where he or she resides.

He decried the current situation where thousands of voters are compelled to converge on a polling unit on Election Day, thereby creating delays on queues and other avoidable challenges such as infiltration by hoodlums who perpetrate electoral violence. He acknowledged that the commission was well aware of the issues that may arise, but was determined to consult widely and ensure that the project sailed through before the commencement of the next Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

According to him, Section 42 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) empowers the commission to establish adequate number of polling units and to assign voters to them, but regretted that enforcing that legal provision has been difficult because of public perception of the issue.

“The commission has, in the last three electoral cycles, made use of Voting Points and Voting Point Settlements as interim solutions for the declining voter access to Polling Units. These are well known by stakeholders and accepted by voters.

Consequently, converting them to full-fledged polling units is a cost effective and timely way of addressing the issue. “As the commission prepares to recommence the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), as required by the Electoral Act, it is important to conclude the issue of expanding voter access to polling units in order to assign voters to new polling units during the CVR,” he said.

In the light of the perceived obstacles, INEC disclosed yesterday that it would expand its consultation of stakeholders beyond previous limits. Apart from engaging the political parties, civil society organizations and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and the media, the commission plans to engage major socio-cultural pressure groups such as the Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to seek their buy in to the project and enhance its wide acceptance across the country.

New Telegraph obtained a publication titled: “The State of Voter Access to Polling Units in Nigeria,” in which INEC lamented its failure to create new polling units in previous years and blamed it squarely on the politicisation of the issue. “Every attempt to review or reconfigure the polling unit structure has been unsuccessful for sundry reasons.

Consequently, the 1996 Polling Unit configuration was used for the 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 General Elections. When the polling unit structure was established in 1996, it was projected to serve about 50 million registered voters. However, the number of registered voters for the 1999 General Election was 57.93 million. This rose to 60.82 million in 2003, 61.56 million in 2007 and 73.52 million in 2011.

“Although the number declined to 68.83 million for the 2015 General Election following the cleaning up of the register through the use of Automated Fingerprints Identification System (AFIS) to eliminate double registrants, it rose to 84.04 million in 2019 as a result of the commission embarking on a robust continuous voter registration exercise, as prescribed by law. “The import of this development is that while the number of registered voters increased from 57.93 million in 1999 to 84.04 million in 2019, which is an increase of 45 percent, the number of polling units remained the same.”

