INEC recorded 50 attacks in 15 states since 2019

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that 50 facilities of the commission in 15 states of the Federation have been attacked since 2019. Yakubu disclosed this before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating attacks on INEC offices and facilities.

He appealed to the House to classify its facilities as high security facilities across Nigeria lamenting that INEC might not be able to hold elections in states where facilities are being repeatedly attacked. He urged the National Assembly to expedite action to pass the Electoral Offences Commission Bill. “Any nation that does not penalise offenders is doomed. INEC is saddled with a responsibility that it cannot execute,” Yakubu said.

He said that Nigeria needs to put a stop to the destruction as the commission cannot keep replacing destroyed items. The INEC chairman added that the commission has applied for additional budgetary allocation towards the success of the 2023 elections. In his submission, the Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, said that the attacks were targeted at the 2023 elections.

He said that the Civil Defence has lost men in the crisis, especially in Imo State. Making his presentation, the IGP, represented by the DIG operations, Mr. Dandaura Mustapha blamed the attacks on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), failed politicians and other secessionist groups.

He said: “What we discovered is that — we all know in this country, it is a well-known fact that in the South-East geo-political zone, we have issues of secessionists — the IPOB and ESN.

“These groups are bent on stopping elections from taking place in the South- East. They have been attacking our personnel; they have been killing our personnel. “They have been retrieving arms from members of the security agencies, not only the police — the military and other paramilitary organisations that are there.

“They have been doing it, especially now that the embargo on campaigns has been lifted. The election is approaching very fast and they are putting much pressure to see that this election does not hold in the South-East political zone. “In the South-West, we equally have the pro-Yoruba secessionists that are also bent on seceding and not allowing election to take place in their areas, hence the attack on INEC in Osun and Ogun of recent.

“Those ones are there too, sponsored by politicians, and other stakeholders. “There is also an issue of politicians, who are bent on stopping INEC from conducting this election. “The failed politicians are those who could not come back through any political parties, and as far as they are concerned, let everything spoil, let everything scatter.

“They are using that opportunity to sponsor illit- erate followers of the party and hoodlums to make sure that this general election does not hold and should not be successful. “On the part of the desperate politicians, they feel that since they cannot stop from taking all these measures (to stop election reffing) let them sponsor hoodlums to make sure that this election should not be a successful exercise”, he submitted.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney-General and minister for justice told the committee that it has not received any formal request for prosecution of attackers of INEC facilities. A deputy director in the ministry, Mr. Yusuf Abdulkadir, who represented the AGF disclosed that “the office of the Attorney- General is in charge of prosecution, whether IG, DSS or other security agencies.

While declaring the investigation opened, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said that the House is disturbed at these systematically orchestrated attacks not only because it poses a threat to INEC’s capacity to conduct the 2023 general elections, but also because it is an attack on democratic governance and the perpetrators of these attacks are enemies.

