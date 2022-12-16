INEC records 50 attacks in 15 states since 2019

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said 50 facilities of the Commission in 15 states of the federation have been attacked since 2019.

Yakubu disclosed this while appearing before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating attacks on INEC offices and facilities.

He appealed to the House to classify its facilities as high security facilities across Nigeria lamenting that INEC might not be able to hold election in states where facilities are being repeatedly attacked.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite action to pass the Electoral Offences Commission Bill.

“Any nation that does not penalise offenders is doomed. INEC is saddled with a responsibility that it cannot execute,” Yakubu said.

